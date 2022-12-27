Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032755/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cycling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Cycling segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $373.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR
The Refrigerated Air Dryers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$373.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$544.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$337.3 Million by the year 2027.
Other Product Types Segment to Record 8.1% CAGR
In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$227.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$376.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
Anest Iwata Corporation
Atlas Copco Group
Beko Technologies
Donaldson Company
Eaton Compressors and Fabrication, Inc.
Gardner Denver Inc.
Ingersoll Rand Inc.
Kaeser Compressors, Inc.
MTA
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Risheng
SPX Corporation (Deltech)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Refrigerated Air Dryers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
