China Nickel Ore and Concentrates Import Report 2022: In 2021, Import Value was $4.42 Billion, up 51.0% Year-on-Year - Outlook to 2032

China's new energy vehicle market has been developing rapidly in recent years, so the demand for nickel in the Chinese market is also rising rapidly. Since China's local nickel resources are limited, China needs to import a large amount of nickel ore every year.



In 2021, China imported 43.519 million tons of nickel ore and concentrates, up 10.9% year-on-year, and the import value was US$4.42 billion, up 51.0% year-on-year. According to the publisher's analysis, in the first three quarters of 2022, China imported 28.465 million tons of nickel ore, down 14.1% year-on-year, with an import value of US$3.43 billion, up 5.1% year-on-year.



The average price of China's nickel ore imports increased continuously in 2018-2022. The average price of China's nickel ore imports increased less in 2018-2020, remaining in the price range of US$63-75 per ton. The average price of China's nickel ore imports in 2021 was US$101.6 per ton, an increase of 36.2% y-o-y. The near average price of China's nickel ore imports in the first three quarters of 2022 was US$120.4 per ton, up 22.4% year-on-year.



In 2021, China imported nickel ore from 21 countries or regions. According to the publisher's analysis, China's major sources of nickel ore imports by import volume are the Philippines, New Caledonia and Indonesia. Among them, the Philippines is China's largest source of nickel ore imports. 2021, China imports 39.01.0 million tons of nickel ore from the Philippines, accounting for 89.6% of the total import volume and US$3.0 billion, accounting for 67.9% of the total import value.



China is the world's largest nickel consumer, but China's local nickel ore resources are scarce and nickel ore is highly dependent on imports. With the recovery of China's stainless-steel industry and the rapid development of new energy sector, the demand for nickel from downstream industries is expanding, and the publisher expects that China will still import a large amount of nickel ore every year from 2023-2032.



Topics covered:

China's Nickel Ore Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Nickel Ore Import?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Nickel Ore Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Nickel Ore Import

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Nickel Ore Import during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Nickel Ore Import during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Nickel Ore Import Market?

Which Segment of China's Nickel Ore Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Nickel Ore Import?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China Nickel Ore Import Analysis

1.1. Scale of China's Nickel Ore Imports

1.1.1. China's Nickel Ore Import Volume

1.1.2. China's Nickel Ore Import Value

1.1.3. China's Nickel Ore Import Price

1.1.4. China's Apparent Nickel Ore Consumption

1.1.5. Import Dependence of Nickel Ore in China

1.2. Major Import Sources of Nickel Ore in China

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. 2018-2022 China Nickel Sulfide Ore Import Analysis

2.1. Nickel Sulfide Ore Imports

2.2. Nickel Sulfide Ore Import Volume

2.3. Nickel Sulfide Ore Import Price

2.4 Import Dependence of Nickel Sulfide Ore

2.5. Various Types of Nickel Sulfide Ore Import Analysis

2.5.1. Import Volume of Various Types of Nickel Sulfide Ore

2.5.2. Import Value of Various Types of Nickel Sulfide Ore

2.5.3. Import Prices of Various Types of Nickel Sulfide Ore

2.6. Import Sources of Nickel Sulfide Ore

2.6.1. By Import Volume

2.6.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China Nickel Laterite Ore Import Analysis

3.1. Import Volume of Nickel Laterite Ore

3.2. Import Value of Nickel Laterite Ore

3.3. Import Price of Nickel Laterite Ore

3.4. Import Dependence of Nickel Laterite Ore

3.5. Analysis of Various Types of Nickel Laterite Ore Imports

3.5.1. Import Volume of Various Types of Nickel Laterite Ores

3.5.2. Import Value of Various Types of Nickel Laterite Ores

3.5.3. Import Price of Various Types of Nickel Laterite Ores

3.6. Import Sources of Nickel Laterite Ores

3.6.1. By Import Volume

3.6.2. By Import Value



4. 2018-2022 China Nickel Ore Main Import Sources Analysis

4.1. Philippines Nickel Ore Import Analysis

4.2. New Caledonia Nickel Ore Import Analysis

4.3. Indonesia Nickel Ore Import Analysis

4.4. Guatemala Nickel Ore Import Analysis

4.5. Turkey Nickel Ore Import Analysis

4.6. Other Nickel Ore Import Analysis



5. 2023-2032 China's Nickel Ore Import Outlook

5.1 Factors Affecting China's Nickel Ore Import

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

5.2. China's Nickel Ore Import Forecast, 2023-2032

5.2.1. Import Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

5.2.3. Major Imported Nickel Ore Types Forecast



