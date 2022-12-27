Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 51 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 16/12/2022
|540,828
|530.00
|286,640,241
|Monday, 19 December 2022
|1,285
|500.83
|643,563
|Tuesday, 20 December 2022
|2,442
|502.39
|1,226,829
|Wednesday, 21 December 2022
|2,023
|510.83
|1,033,412
|Thursday, 22 December 2022
|2,559
|518.71
|1,327,378
|Friday, 23 December 2022
|2,013
|518.09
|1,042,920
|In the period 19/12/2022 - 23/12/2022
|10,322
|510.96
|5,274,103
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 23/12/2022
|551,150
|529.65
|291,914,344
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,071,874 treasury shares corresponding to 8.12% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
