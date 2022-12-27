Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 51 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 16/12/2022 540,828 530.00 286,640,241 Monday, 19 December 2022 1,285 500.83 643,563 Tuesday, 20 December 2022 2,442 502.39 1,226,829 Wednesday, 21 December 2022 2,023 510.83 1,033,412 Thursday, 22 December 2022 2,559 518.71 1,327,378 Friday, 23 December 2022 2,013 518.09 1,042,920 In the period 19/12/2022 - 23/12/2022 10,322 510.96 5,274,103 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 23/12/2022 551,150 529.65 291,914,344 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,071,874 treasury shares corresponding to 8.12% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

