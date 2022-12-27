Global Recreational Boats Market to Reach $23.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recreational Boats Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032746/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Outboard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Inboard segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Recreational Boats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Other Engine Placements Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR
In the global Other Engine Placements segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Azimut Benetti Group
Bavaria Yachtbau
Bennington Marine LLC
Brunswick
Catalina Yachts
Ferretti Group
Godfrey Pontoon Group
Groupe Beneteau
Hobie CAT Company
Lund Boats
Mahindra Odyssea
Marine Product Corporation
Ranger Boats
Sunseeker International Limited
Tracker Boats
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recreational Boats - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Boat Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Boat Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fishing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Fishing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cruising / Watersports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Cruising / Watersports by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recreational Boats Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outboard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Outboard by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inboard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Inboard by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Engine Placements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Engine Placements
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fiberglass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Fiberglass by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Material Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yachts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 7-Year Perspective for Yachts by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sailboats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 7-Year Perspective for Sailboats by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Watercrafts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World 7-Year Perspective for Personal Watercrafts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflatables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 7-Year Perspective for Inflatables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Recreational Boats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by Boat
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Recreational Boats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 54: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Recreational Boats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Recreational Boats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 66: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 72: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Recreational Boats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 78: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Recreational Boats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 84: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 90: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 96: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Recreational Boats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats, Personal
Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by Boat
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 102: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard and
Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts,
Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other
Boat Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 108: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fishing and Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard,
Inboard and Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum,
Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Recreational Boats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats,
Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other
Boat Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fishing and Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard
and Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 121: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 122: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Yachts, Sailboats,
Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other Boat Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables and Other
Boat Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 124: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fishing and Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 126: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Recreational Boats by Engine Placement - Outboard, Inboard
and Other Engine Placements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Engine Placement - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Outboard, Inboard and Other Engine Placements for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Recreational Boats by Material Type - Aluminum, Fiberglass,
Steel and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel and Other Material Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Global Recreational Boats Market to Reach $23.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Recreational Boats estimated at US$16. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.
Lyon, FRANCE
