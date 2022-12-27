Global Recreational Boats Market to Reach $23.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recreational Boats Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032746/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Outboard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Inboard segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Recreational Boats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Other Engine Placements Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR



In the global Other Engine Placements segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Azimut Benetti Group

Bavaria Yachtbau

Bennington Marine LLC

Brunswick

Catalina Yachts

Ferretti Group

Godfrey Pontoon Group

Groupe Beneteau

Hobie CAT Company

Lund Boats

Mahindra Odyssea

Marine Product Corporation

Ranger Boats

Sunseeker International Limited

Tracker Boats





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recreational Boats - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

