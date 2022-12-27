5G Chipset Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for High Speed Internet and Large Network Coverage Boosts Adoption

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Chipset Market by IC Type, Operational Frequency, Product, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 5G chipset market size was valued at $13.26 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $92.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2030. 5G chipset is the primary component of consumer devices, customer premises equipment, and network infrastructure equipment that enables the end-user to create a wireless network based on the 5G standard.



The growth of the 5G chipsets market is majorly driven by the rise in demand for high-speed internet and large network coverage coupled with proliferation of M2M/IoT connections.

Furthermore, increase in demand for mobile broadband services is anticipated to drive the market growth. However, privacy and security concern, high investment, and technological & infrastructure challenges in the implementation of 5G network act as a prime restraint of the market. On the contrary, surge in government initiatives for building smart cities in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the 5G chipsets market during the forecast period.

According to 5G chipset market analysis, the devices segment was the highest contributor in 2020, due to surge in adoption of Internet of Things application. The consumer electronics and automotive and transportation segments collectively accounted for around 74.6% market share in 2020. Surge in adoption of next generation 5G network-based Internet of Things solution has led the growth of the consumer electronics and automotive and transportation segment; thereby, enhancing in the market growth.



Key Findings Of The Study

In 2020, the devices segment accounted for maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 215% during the forecast period

The consumer electronics and automotive and transportation segments together accounted for around 746% of the 5G chipset market trends in 2020

The mmWave IC segment is projected to growth at a CAGR of 241% during the 5G chipset market forecast period

Asia-Pacific contributed for the major share in the market, accounting for more than 355% share in 2020

The key players profiled in the report include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Mediatek Inc., Xilinx Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, and Infineon Technologies AG Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the 5G chipset market

