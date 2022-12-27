Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032745/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Tires, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 30.1% CAGR and reach US$813.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 32.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.9% CAGR



The Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$190.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 28.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.8% and 25.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.9% CAGR.



High Performance Coating Segment to Record 27.5% CAGR



In the global High Performance Coating segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 27.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$66.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Alpha Carbone

Black Bear Carbon

Bolder Industries

Delta-Energy Group

DRON Industries

DVA Renewable Energy JSC

Enrestec

Integrated Resource Recovery

Klean Industries

Pyrolyx

Radhe Group of Energy

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

SR2O Holdings





