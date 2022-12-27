Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032745/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Tires, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 30.1% CAGR and reach US$813.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 32.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.9% CAGR
The Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$190.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 28.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.8% and 25.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.9% CAGR.
High Performance Coating Segment to Record 27.5% CAGR
In the global High Performance Coating segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 27.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$66.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Alpha Carbone
Black Bear Carbon
Bolder Industries
Delta-Energy Group
DRON Industries
DVA Renewable Energy JSC
Enrestec
Integrated Resource Recovery
Klean Industries
Pyrolyx
Radhe Group of Energy
Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB
SR2O Holdings
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) estimated at US$179. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.
