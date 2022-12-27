China Solar Cell Industry Export Report 2022: Major Export Destinations, Export Analysis 2018-2022 & Outlook 2023-2032

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Solar Cell Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China is the world's leading exporter of solar cells, exporting a large number of solar cells every year. According to the publisher's analysis, in 2021, China exported 3.201 billion solar cells, up 17.56% year-on-year, with an export value of US$28.460 billion, up 43.79% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China exported 3.294 billion solar cells, up 24.06% year-on-year, with an export value of US$40.033 billion, up 75.58% year-on-year.



In 2018-2022, the average price of China's solar cell exports showed an overall change trend of first decrease and then increase. In 2018-2020, the average price of China's solar cell exports fell continuously, from US$12.18 each in 2018 to US$7.27 each in 2020. In 2021-2022, the average price of China's solar cell exports rose continuously. From January to October 2022, the average price of China's solar cell exports was US$12.15 each, up 41.53% year-on-year.



In 2021, China exported solar cells to more than two hundred countries and regions around the world. The publisher's analysis shows that India, Turkey, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, the Netherlands and the Philippines are China's major solar cell export destinations by export volume. Among them, India is the largest exporter of solar cells from China.



In 2021, China exported 868 million solar cells to India, accounting for 27.11% of the total solar cell exports in that year, with an export value of US$3.914 billion, accounting for 13.75% of the total export value. By export value, then the Netherlands is the largest country in China's solar cell exports, and in 2021, China's solar cell exports to the Netherlands amounted to US$5.990 billion, accounting for 21.05% of the total exports.



China is a major global producer and exporter of solar cells, and the publisher expects China's solar cell exports to continue to rise from 2023-2032 as the global new energy sector grows.



