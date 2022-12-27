“NFTs and Metaverse Become the Must-Have of the Global Leaders and Enterprises Digitalization Strategy”: Trends from the Immerse Global Summit, Reviewed by Intetics

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many analysts forecast a multitrillion-dollar market opportunity with the Web3 & Metaverse ecosystem of technologies by 2030. This ecosystem was showcased at the immerse Global Summit, held in Miami on December 5-7. It allowed over 1000 attendees to learn, grow and connect with leaders across many technologies: blockchain, Web3, Virtual and Augmented Reality, NFTs, digital humans, 5G networks, and cloud connectivity.

Irina Dubovik, Digital Marketing Director at Intetics, a leading global technology company, took part in the IGSmiami to find out where the industry is going. Intetics recapped the trends spotted to follow both for enterprise and consumer market players and published an overview on their blog.

Web3 Is a Future, and This Is Where Everything Is Going

The company briefly introduces Web1, Web2, and Web3 and explains their differences. In short, Web 1 focuses on reading, Web 2 — on engaging and contributing, and Web3 is the next evolutionary leap forward of the Internet.

Opinions on the precise definition of Web3 differ from expert to expert. Web3 is evolving day-to-day, with new initiatives and use cases appearing. But the main principle of this concept is the following: it is all about decentralization. Web3 is totally about decentralized and fair Internet where users, not governments or corporations, control their data, identity, and destiny.

Despite the disputes around its concept definition, actual value, and future, Web3 has become a fundamental driver for startups and venture capital in recent years.

Many speakers and companies participating in the immerse Global Summit stated that almost every industry is expected to adopt Web3.0 blockchain technology within the next decade — from e-commerce and media to healthcare, automotive, and energy. Intetics studied the use cases of businesses adopting Web3-related concepts like NFTs and Metaverse already on stage.

NFTs and Metaverse Become the Must-Have of the Global Leaders and Enterprises Digitalization Strategy

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have many blockchain characteristics that make them practical and integrable with Web3. NFTs are digital blockchain-based assets with metadata and unique identification codes that distinguish them from each other. NFTs can represent images, videos, songs, in-game items, clothes or footwear, and other objects from the real world. Such things can be bought and sold online with cryptocurrency or fiat money.

Many brands are building and announcing their NFT strategies and digital assets, trying to benefit from this technology and gain a competitive advantage. Intetics highlights several use cases of implementing NFTs by global leaders in the fashion, food service, and automotive industries.

Nike .SWOOSH, a New Metaverse Community

Nike is launching “.SWOOSH”, a Web3-enabled platform to ensure a safe and trusted space. Nike members can learn about, collect, and eventually help co-create virtual objects, typically interactive digital assets such as virtual shoes or jerseys.

The .SWOOSH metaverse platform works in beta, with registration opening later in January 2023. Now Nike is creating an inclusive community by inviting members that support diversity and equity initiatives, starting with the United States and several European countries.

“We are shaping a marketplace of the future with an accessible platform for the Web3-curious. In this new space, the .SWOOSH community and Nike can create, share, and benefit together.”

Ron Faris, the Vice President of Nike Virtual Studios

Porsche Launches NFT Collection Of 911s

Porsche is among the first automakers to enter the non-fungible token art business. On November 29, the company announced its NFT collection. Porsche partnered with Patrick Vogel, a famous 3D Designer, to create 7500 NFTs featuring the legendary Porsche 911.

The holders of NFTs can utilize different customization tools and even have their own unique combinations of rare traits. NFT purchases are limited to three per person.

“The NFT artworks enable us to take our understanding of modern luxury and the unique brand positioning of Porsche into the digital world.”

Detlev von Platen, a member of the Porsche Executive Board for Sales and Marketing.

First-Ever NFT Collection by Renault

Following Porsche and other automakers that have already stepped on the Web 3.0 route, Renault doesn’t want to get left behind. Renault’s first NFT collection, called genR5, was inspired by the Renault 5 and went on sale on December 15.

Based on four models of the Renault 5, the collection includes 100 electric Renault 5 NFTs, 160 Renault 5 Turbo NFTs, 450 Renault 5 Le Car Van NFTs, and 1,262 Renault 5 TL NFTs. Each of them will be randomly assigned and revealed after purchase, packing their own perks, including invitations to private events or access to exclusive content.

It is only the start of a long-term Web3 project for the automaker. With its first NFT collection drop and intending to set a long-term project, Renault is starting its proprietary platform, R3NLT. The carmaker aims to form a community of enthusiasts. The platform will offer unique experiences and opportunities, such as exclusive test drives and meetings with brand designers for the platform members.

“Joining the R3NLT community is tantamount to entering a singular relationship with the brand, creating, and offering new experiences to all enthusiasts. And there is no better way of starting than with a collection of NFT that pay tribute to the storied Renault 5.”

Arnaud Belloni, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Renault

Starbucks Launches Its Web3 Loyalty Program and NFT Community to First Beta Testers

Starbucks has launched its blockchain-based loyalty program and NFT community. It is called Starbucks Odyssey and represents an extension of Starbucks’ existing loyalty program, Starbucks Rewards. It operates through a coffee-themed NFTs collection that translates to real-world experiences and leverages Web3 technology. The new initiative has been released for the first group of U.S. beta testers so far.

The project’s goal, announced to investors earlier this year, is to earn more diverse and broader rewards beyond the perks users can acquire today, like free drinks. Instead, Starbucks Odyssey introduces a new platform where customers can engage with interactive activities called “Journeys” that, when complete, allow members to earn collectible Journey Stamps — which is Starbucks’ less geeky name for NFTs.

From the business point of view, the program allows Starbucks not only to engage its most loyal customers and build community, but also provides a potential revenue stream. Starting next year, it will release Limited Edition Stamps, which members can purchase to support various initiatives.

The IGSmiami showed exceptional opportunities for businesses to open new innovative channels to create value and enhance customer security and digital experience. Staying up-to-date with new technologies like AR/VR, NFTs, etc., is becoming a must for businesses that want to grow and improve their services. There are endless opportunities for using blockchain technology for businesses regardless of the industry: security management, cryptocurrency software, smart contracts, and international money transfer systems, etc.

