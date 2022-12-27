Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032742/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Quantitative, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -
Abbott Laboratories
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Analytik Jena AG
Becton Dickinson and Company
Bio Molecular Systems
Biomeme Inc.
Biomérieux S.A.
Bioneer Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Cole-Parmer Instrument Company Llc
Danaher Corporation
Elitech Group Sas
Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
Eppendorf AG
F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
Fluidigm Corporation
JN Medsys
Merck KGaA
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Promega Corporation
Qiagen N.V.
Quanta Biosciences Inc.
Sacace Biotechnologies Srl
Takara Bio, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032742/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantitative by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Quantitative by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Quantitative by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Digital by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumables & Reagents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Consumables & Reagents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumables & Reagents
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software & Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Software & Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Software & Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Research by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Research by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Clinical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR)
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -
Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -
Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,
Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and
Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -
Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -
Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -
Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,
Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and
Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -
Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -
Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -
Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,
Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and
Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -
Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -
Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -
Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,
Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and
Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -
Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -
Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -
Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,
Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and
Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -
Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -
Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -
Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,
Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and
Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -
Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -
Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -
Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,
Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and
Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -
Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -
Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -
Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,
Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and
Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -
Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -
Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -
Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,
Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and
Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -
Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -
Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -
Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,
Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and
Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -
Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)
and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -
Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and
Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032742/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) estimated at US$6. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032742/?utm_source=GNW