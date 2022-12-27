Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032742/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Quantitative, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Analytik Jena AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio Molecular Systems

Biomeme Inc.

Biomérieux S.A.

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company Llc

Danaher Corporation

Elitech Group Sas

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Fluidigm Corporation

JN Medsys

Merck KGaA

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Quanta Biosciences Inc.

Sacace Biotechnologies Srl

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032742/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantitative by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Quantitative by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Quantitative by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Digital by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumables & Reagents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Consumables & Reagents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumables & Reagents

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software & Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Software & Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Software & Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Research by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Research by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clinical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Clinical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR)

Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -

Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -

Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -

Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -

Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -

Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -

Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -

Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -

Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -

Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -

Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -

Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -

Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -

Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -

Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -

Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -

Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -

Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -

Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -

Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -

Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -

Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -

Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -

Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -

Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -

Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -

Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -

Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -

Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type -

Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application -

Research, Clinical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -

Quantitative and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032742/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________