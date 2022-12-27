Global Rare Hemophilia Factors Market to Reach $387.5 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rare Hemophilia Factors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032737/?utm_source=GNW
Fresh Frozen Plasma, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$185.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Factor Concentrates segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $75.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Rare Hemophilia Factors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$75.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$68.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Cryoprecipitate Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR
In the global Cryoprecipitate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$35.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$51.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Baxalta
Bayer healthcare
Bio Products Laboratory Ltd
Biogen
CSL Behring
Novo Nordisk
Pfizer, Inc.
Shire
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rare Hemophilia Factors - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Rare Hemophilia Factors Market to Reach $387.5 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rare Hemophilia Factors estimated at US$258. 4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$387. 5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
