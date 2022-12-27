Global Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market to Reach $59 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032735/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$23.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR



In the global Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

Agena Bioscience

ANGLE plc

ApoCell, Inc.

AS One InternationalNTERNATIONAL

BioChain Institute, Inc.

Biolidics Limited

Biomatrica

Bio-Techne Corporation

BioVision, Inc.

Caltag Medsystems Limited

Cytomark Ltd.

DNA Genotek, Inc.

Epic Sciences

EpiGentek Group Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

Geno Technology Inc.

Genomax Technologies Pte Ltd.

GILUPI GmbH

LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc.

MagBio Genomics Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

MyBioSource.com

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Novus Biologicals, LLC

OraSure Technologies Inc.

Precision for Medicine, Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

Rarecells Diagnostics SAS

RareCyte, Inc.

siemens Healthineers

SiO2 Materials Science

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Streck, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vortex Biosciences

VyCAP B.V.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032735/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization - Global

Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Circulating Cell Free DNA

(ccfDNA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Circulating Tumor Cells

(CTCs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Exosomes / Extracellular

Vesicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Circulating Cell Free

RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Research by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and

Stabilization Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product

Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor

Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating

Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA

(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use -

Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by

Product Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating

Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and

Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free

DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by

End-Use - Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the

Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product

Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor

Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating

Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA

(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use -

Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

China for 2022 (E)

Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product

Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor

Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating

Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: China 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA

(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use -

Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by

Product Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating

Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and

Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free

DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by

End-Use - Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the

Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

France for 2022 (E)

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by

Product Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating

Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and

Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: France 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free

DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by

End-Use - Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: France 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the

Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by

Product Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating

Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and

Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free

DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by

End-Use - Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the

Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product

Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor

Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating

Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA

(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use -

Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product

Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor

Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating

Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA

(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use -

Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: UK 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by

Product Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating

Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and

Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free

DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by

End-Use - Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the

Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by

Product Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating

Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and

Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free

DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by

End-Use - Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the

Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by

Product Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating

Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and

Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free

DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by

End-Use - Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the

Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032735/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________