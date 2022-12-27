Global Ransomware Protection Market to Reach $52.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ransomware Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032731/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Secure Web Gateways, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20% CAGR
The Ransomware Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Application Control Segment to Record 13.7% CAGR
In the global Application Control segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 15.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
AO Kaspersky Lab
Bitdefender
Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)
FireEye, Inc.
Malwarebytes
McAfee, LLC
SentinelOne
Sophos Ltd.
Trend Micro Incorporated
Zscaler, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032731/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Ransomware Protection - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Email
Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Email Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Email Protection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Database Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Database Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Database Protection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web
Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Web Protection by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Web Protection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Network Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Network Protection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endpoint Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Endpoint Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Endpoint Protection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Ransomware Protection Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Secure Web Gateways by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Secure Web Gateways by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Secure Web Gateways by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Standalone Anti-Ransomware
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Standalone
Anti-Ransomware Software by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: World Historic Review for Application Control by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: World 15-Year Perspective for Application Control by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IDS
/ IPS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: World Historic Review for IDS / IPS by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 52: World 15-Year Perspective for IDS / IPS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web
Filtering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: World Historic Review for Web Filtering by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 55: World 15-Year Perspective for Web Filtering by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Threat Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: World Historic Review for Threat Intelligence by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: World 15-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: World Historic Review for Other Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Ransomware Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Application - Email Protection,
Database Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and
Endpoint Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web
Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email
Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network
Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 65: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: USA Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Solution - Secure Web Gateways,
Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS /
IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: USA Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Solution - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware
Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat
Intelligence and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 70: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure Web
Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application
Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and
Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Application - Email Protection,
Database Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and
Endpoint Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web
Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email
Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network
Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Solution - Secure Web Gateways,
Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS /
IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Canada Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Solution - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware
Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat
Intelligence and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 79: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure
Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application
Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and
Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Ransomware Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Application - Email Protection,
Database Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and
Endpoint Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web
Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email
Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network
Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Solution - Secure Web Gateways,
Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS /
IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Japan Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Solution - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware
Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat
Intelligence and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure
Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application
Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and
Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Ransomware Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Application - Email Protection,
Database Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and
Endpoint Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web
Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email
Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network
Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: China Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: China 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Solution - Secure Web Gateways,
Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS /
IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: China Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Solution - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware
Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat
Intelligence and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 97: China 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure
Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application
Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and
Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Ransomware Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Application - Email Protection,
Database Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and
Endpoint Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web
Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email
Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network
Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Solution - Secure Web Gateways,
Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS /
IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Solution - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware
Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat
Intelligence and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 109: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure
Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application
Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and
Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Ransomware Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Application - Email Protection,
Database Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and
Endpoint Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: France Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web
Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: France 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email
Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network
Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ransomware Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032731/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Ransomware Protection Market to Reach $52.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ransomware Protection estimated at US$20 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52. 8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ransomware Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032731/?utm_source=GNW