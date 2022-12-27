Global Raisins Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Raisins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032730/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Natural Seedless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Golden Seedless segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $651.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Raisins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$651.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$699 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$448 Million by the year 2027.
Black Currant Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
In the global Black Currant segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$234 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$306.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 182 Featured) -
Arimex
Bob`s Red Mill Natural Foods
Del Monte Foods, Inc.
Dole Packaged Foods LLC
HBS Foods Ltd
Mariani Packing Company
Murray River Organics Ltd
National Raisin Company
Newman`s Own
Sun-Maid Growers of California
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032730/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Raisins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Conventional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Conventional by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Conventional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Organic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Organic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Raisins Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Raisins by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Seedless by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Natural Seedless by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural Seedless by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Golden Seedless by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Golden Seedless by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Golden Seedless by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Black Currant by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Black Currant by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Black Currant by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sultana by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Sultana by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Sultana by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Household by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Household by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Food Processing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Food Service by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Raisins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Nature - Conventional and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Raisins by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Nature -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Type - Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black
Currant, Sultana and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Raisins by Type - Natural
Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Seedless,
Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by End-Use - Household, Food Processing and Food
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Raisins by End-Use -
Household, Food Processing and Food Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household, Food
Processing and Food Service for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Nature - Conventional and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Raisins by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Nature -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Type - Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black
Currant, Sultana and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Raisins by Type - Natural
Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Seedless,
Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by End-Use - Household, Food Processing and Food
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Raisins by End-Use -
Household, Food Processing and Food Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household, Food
Processing and Food Service for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Raisins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Nature - Conventional and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Raisins by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Nature -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Type - Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black
Currant, Sultana and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Raisins by Type - Natural
Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Seedless,
Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by End-Use - Household, Food Processing and Food
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Raisins by End-Use -
Household, Food Processing and Food Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household, Food
Processing and Food Service for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Raisins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Nature - Conventional and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Raisins by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Nature -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Type - Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black
Currant, Sultana and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Raisins by Type - Natural
Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Seedless,
Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by End-Use - Household, Food Processing and Food
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Raisins by End-Use -
Household, Food Processing and Food Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household, Food
Processing and Food Service for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Raisins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Nature - Conventional and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Raisins by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Nature -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Raisins by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Type - Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black
Currant, Sultana and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Raisins by Type - Natural
Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Seedless,
Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by End-Use - Household, Food Processing and Food
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Raisins by End-Use -
Household, Food Processing and Food Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household, Food
Processing and Food Service for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Raisins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Nature - Conventional and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Raisins by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Nature -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Type - Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black
Currant, Sultana and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Raisins by Type - Natural
Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Seedless,
Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by End-Use - Household, Food Processing and Food
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Raisins by End-Use -
Household, Food Processing and Food Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household, Food
Processing and Food Service for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Raisins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Nature - Conventional and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Raisins by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Nature -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Type - Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black
Currant, Sultana and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Raisins by Type - Natural
Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Seedless,
Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by End-Use - Household, Food Processing and Food
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Raisins by End-Use -
Household, Food Processing and Food Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household, Food
Processing and Food Service for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Nature - Conventional and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Raisins by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Nature -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Type - Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black
Currant, Sultana and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Raisins by Type - Natural
Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Seedless,
Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by End-Use - Household, Food Processing and Food
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Raisins by End-Use -
Household, Food Processing and Food Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household, Food
Processing and Food Service for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Raisins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Nature - Conventional and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Raisins by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Nature -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Type - Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black
Currant, Sultana and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Raisins by Type - Natural
Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Seedless,
Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by End-Use - Household, Food Processing and Food
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Raisins by End-Use -
Household, Food Processing and Food Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household, Food
Processing and Food Service for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Nature - Conventional and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Raisins by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Nature -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Type - Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black
Currant, Sultana and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Raisins by Type - Natural
Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Seedless,
Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by End-Use - Household, Food Processing and Food
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Raisins by End-Use -
Household, Food Processing and Food Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household, Food
Processing and Food Service for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Nature - Conventional and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Raisins by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Nature -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by Type - Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black
Currant, Sultana and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Raisins by Type - Natural
Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Seedless,
Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 134: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Raisins by End-Use - Household, Food Processing and Food
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Russia Historic Review for Raisins by End-Use -
Household, Food Processing and Food Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 136: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household, Food
Processing and Food Service for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 137: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Raisins by Nature - Conventional and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 138: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Raisins by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 139: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Raisins by
Nature - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional
and Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 140: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Raisins by Type - Natural Seedless, Golden
Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032730/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Raisins Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Raisins estimated at US$2. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Raisins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032730/?utm_source=GNW