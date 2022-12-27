Steven Liambas Unveils Opulent Kleinburg Home for Sale with Batman-Inspired Cave

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An ultra-luxurious residential property in the Kleinburg area, complete with its own Bat Cave, has officially hit the Toronto market, according to Steven Liambas Real Estate Inc. Just north of Toronto, this 5-plus-1 bedroom and 9-bathroom home is loaded with exclusive features that help it rank among the most desirable homes in all of Ontario.

While there may be a multitude of exclusive properties in the area, it is what lies beneath the surface of 47 Creedmore Court that differentiates this home from the rest. A professionally finished basement can be found underneath the main floor, equipped with an oversized cinema, professional-grade theatre projector, full-size gym, large wine cellar, and even a cigar display room.

The property also features a self-contained nanny suite, heated floors throughout, and an underground garage served by its own car lift with a parking capacity of up to 10 vehicles. Here, Dark Knight fans will find the home's hidden gem - a sliding door with the Batman insignia reveals the entrance to the bat cave, which serves as perfect storage space for both Batmobiles and everyday-use vehicles.

Prospective buyers will find the essentials one would expect from a luxury home, such as smart home electronics, built-in shelving, and water vapour fireplaces. The home office boasts a custom designer chandelier, track door, an oversized laundry room, and views to a tree room that houses a half-century-old Bonsai tree. A temperature-controlled wine display room and lush conservation views add to the magnificent nature of the property.

Heated tiles line the floor of the open-concept gourmet kitchen, which also comes with modern custom wall-to-wall cabinetry, designer hardware, a massive 10-person island, multiple wine fridges and wall ovens, and a built-in espresso machine. Top-grade Meile appliances power the room, which contains a refrigerator, freezer, warming rack, steamer, and six-burner gas stove.

Within the main-level primary suite retreat, prospective buyers will find a custom headboard, sprawling walk-in closet, dressing room, and a spa-like ensuite bath with dual floating toilets. A cast bathtub and a large glass shower with dual rainfall shower heads and jets are also included.

The amenities do not stop there - homeowners will be able to take advantage of an in-wall retractable central vacuum system, automated accordion garage doors, a fog cannon security system, and full-coverage security cameras. The property has a total of 32 parking spots, making it perfect for hosting special occasions of any size.

