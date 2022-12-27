Global Rail Fishplates Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Fishplates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032724/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Common Rail Joint, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Insulated Rail Joint segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Rail Fishplates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$763.9 Million by the year 2027.
Compromise Rail Joint Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
In the global Compromise Rail Joint segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$585.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$751.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
AGICO Group
Henry Williams Limited
Jekay International Track Pvt. Ltd.
Koppers Inc.
L.B Foster
Linzhou Changda Railway Material Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Suyu Railway Material Co., Ltd.
Taicang Zhongbo Railway Fastening Co., Ltd.
Unipart Rail
Xinxiang Luda Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032724/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rail Fishplates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Common Rail Joint by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Common Rail Joint by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Common Rail Joint by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulated Rail Joint by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Insulated Rail Joint by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Rail Joint by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Compromise Rail Joint by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Compromise Rail Joint by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Compromise Rail Joint
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Rail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Heavy Rail by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Rail by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Rail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Light Rail by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Light Rail by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Rail Fishplates Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail
Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated
Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail
Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail
Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated
Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated
Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated
Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint,
Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail
Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail
Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common Rail
Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Application -
Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail
Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated
Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint,
Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint,
Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise
Rail Joint and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Fishplates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Heavy Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Fishplates by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint,
Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint,
Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated
Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint,
Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated
Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: India Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint,
Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint,
Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail
Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail
Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise
Rail Joint and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032724/?utm_source=GNW
Global Rail Fishplates Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rail Fishplates estimated at US$4. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5. 9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.
