Global Radio Frequency Signal Generators Market to Reach $677.9 Million by 2027

9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Telecommunication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$244.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronics Manufacturing segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $102.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR
The Radio Frequency Signal Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$102.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$153.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$93.5 Million by the year 2027.
Aerospace & Defense Segment to Record 8.2% CAGR
In the global Aerospace & Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$51.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$85.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Aaronia AG
Anritsu Corp.
Berkeley Nucleonics Corp.
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
National Instruments Corp.
Rigol Technologies, Inc.
Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
Tektronix, Inc.
Thurlby Thandar Instruments Ltd.
Vaunix Technology Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Radio Frequency Signal Generators - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
