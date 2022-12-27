Dypius Announces Live Testing for its World of Dypians Metaverse

Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This news marks an important milestone in developing this revolutionary virtual world. The live testing feature offers multiple opportunities for users from around the globe.

With this announcement, Dypius reaffirms its commitment to creating innovative immersive experiences within the digital realm.

An Exciting Announcement for the Metaverse Sector

The opportunity to join the project's live testing whitelist is now open. Dypius has proudly announced a $50,000 campaign to reward users who participate in the live testing.

The community can expect $25,000 in guaranteed rewards ($50 per user) and an additional $25,000 in extra prizes. In order to obtain the rewards, live testers will share their feedback with the team on an official Discord channel.

This campaign is a great way to get involved with a new blockchain project and experience its features first-hand. It's also an opportunity that anyone can seize for the long-term success of all players and stakeholders.

The whitelist will only welcome 500 fast users across the BNB Chain, Avalanche, and Ethereum networks. Each week, 100 users will have the chance to access the World of Dypians platform and explore its offer.

The team is confident that live testers will be impressed with the project's features. Dypius is excited to welcome users worldwide as they join this massive digital open-world reality.

The Multiple Opportunities of the World of Dypians Platform

Dypius has planned several innovative features and services to give users multiple opportunities to engage in meaningful play.

Users will participate in content creation, explore the world map, interact with other players, collaborate, and share their stories.

This is a new world to create and explore, which people can design as they see fit. The ultimate journey awaits metaverse enthusiasts in the World of Dypians project.

NFT technology will also play a core role in the Dypius ecosystem. Players can purchase, trade, and collect utility NFTs that can provide various benefits, including enhanced abilities or increased rewards.

The “Cats and Watches Society” (CAWS) NFT collection is the first of its kind and provides a unique gaming experience.

About Dypius

Since "DeFi Yield Protocol" changed its brand to "Dypius," the protocol has been working on creating a metaverse-centered ecosystem. With its NFTs, players can play and earn with the virtual economy of Dypius.

This announcement will bring the World of Dypians platform to a global audience and provide users with a revolutionary experience. Dypius plans to start 2023 with a bang and bring an exciting virtual world to the metaverse community.

Anyone wishing to learn more about Dypius and the World of Dypians project can visit the official website. Furthermore, the social media pages below provide the latest news and updates on the project.

