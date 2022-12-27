Global Rabies Diagnostics Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rabies Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032717/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$751.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Immunohistochemical Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $418.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Rabies Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$418.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$459.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$301 Million by the year 2027.







Amplification Methods Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR



In the global Amplification Methods segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$266.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$402.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Abbexa Ltd.

Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

BioNote, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH

Express Biotech International Inc.

Merck KGaA

MyBioSource.com

Norgen Biotek Corp.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032717/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Rabies Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fluorescent Antibody Tests

(FAT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fluorescent Antibody

Tests (FAT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Immunohistochemical Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Immunohistochemical Tests by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Immunohistochemical

Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amplification Methods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Amplification Methods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Amplification Methods

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Histologic Examinations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Histologic Examinations by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Histologic Examinations

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serology Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Serology Tests by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Serology Tests by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

ELISA / Immunohistochemistry by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chromatography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Chromatography by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCR

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for PCR by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for PCR by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Rabies Diagnostics Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Rabies Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rabies

Diagnostics by Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT),

Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification Methods, Histologic

Examinations and Serology Tests - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by Method -

Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests,

Amplification Methods, Histologic Examinations and Serology

Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent

Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification

Methods, Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rabies

Diagnostics by Technology - ELISA / Immunohistochemistry,

Chromatography, PCR and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - ELISA / Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests

(FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification Methods,

Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical

Tests, Amplification Methods, Histologic Examinations and

Serology Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent

Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification

Methods, Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Technology - ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - ELISA / Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Rabies Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests

(FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification Methods,

Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical

Tests, Amplification Methods, Histologic Examinations and

Serology Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent

Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification

Methods, Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Technology - ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - ELISA / Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Rabies Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests

(FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification Methods,

Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical

Tests, Amplification Methods, Histologic Examinations and

Serology Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent

Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification

Methods, Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Technology - ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - ELISA / Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Rabies Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests

(FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification Methods,

Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical

Tests, Amplification Methods, Histologic Examinations and

Serology Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent

Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification

Methods, Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Technology - ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - ELISA / Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Rabies Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests

(FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification Methods,

Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical

Tests, Amplification Methods, Histologic Examinations and

Serology Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent

Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification

Methods, Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Technology - ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - ELISA / Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Rabies Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests

(FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification Methods,

Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical

Tests, Amplification Methods, Histologic Examinations and

Serology Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent

Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification

Methods, Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Technology - ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - ELISA / Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests

(FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification Methods,

Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical

Tests, Amplification Methods, Histologic Examinations and

Serology Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent

Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification

Methods, Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Technology - ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - ELISA / Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Rabies Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rabies

Diagnostics by Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT),

Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification Methods, Histologic

Examinations and Serology Tests - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by Method -

Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests,

Amplification Methods, Histologic Examinations and Serology

Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent

Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification

Methods, Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rabies

Diagnostics by Technology - ELISA / Immunohistochemistry,

Chromatography, PCR and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - ELISA / Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests

(FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification Methods,

Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical

Tests, Amplification Methods, Histologic Examinations and

Serology Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent

Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification

Methods, Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Technology - ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - ELISA / Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests

(FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification Methods,

Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical

Tests, Amplification Methods, Histologic Examinations and

Serology Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent

Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification

Methods, Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rabies Diagnostics by Technology - ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - ELISA / Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rabies Diagnostics by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Rabies Diagnostics by Method - Fluorescent

Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification

Methods, Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rabies

Diagnostics by Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT),

Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification Methods, Histologic

Examinations and Serology Tests Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rabies

Diagnostics by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests,

Amplification Methods, Histologic Examinations and Serology

Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Rabies Diagnostics by Technology - ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rabies

Diagnostics by Technology - ELISA / Immunohistochemistry,

Chromatography, PCR and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rabies

Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ELISA / Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Rabies Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rabies Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rabies

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rabies Diagnostics by Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests

(FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification Methods,

Histologic Examinations and Serology Tests - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rabies Diagnostics

by Method - Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT),

Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification Methods, Histologic

Examinations and Serology Tests Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rabies

Diagnostics by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests,

Amplification Methods, Histologic Examinations and Serology

Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rabies Diagnostics by Technology - ELISA /

Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032717/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________