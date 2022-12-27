Global Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032713/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.7% CAGR and reach US$877.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Telecommunications segment is readjusted to a revised 30.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.7% CAGR
The Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$562.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.8% and 23.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.5% CAGR.
Healthcare Segment to Record 32.8% CAGR
In the global Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 32.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$85.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$624.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
Crystalplex Corporation
Fraunhofer IAP
Hisense
Innolume
NanoPhotonica
QD Lasers
Quantum Solutions
Ranovus
TCL
UbiQD
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032713/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions by End-Use - Consumer,
Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial, Defense and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Dot Lighting (LED)
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial, Defense
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions by End-Use - Consumer,
Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial, Defense and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Dot Lighting
(LED) Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial,
Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions by End-Use - Consumer,
Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial, Defense and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Dot Lighting
(LED) Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial,
Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 22: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions by End-Use - Consumer,
Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial, Defense and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: China 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Dot Lighting
(LED) Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial,
Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 24: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Dot Lighting
(LED) Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions by End-Use - Consumer,
Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial, Defense and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Dot Lighting
(LED) Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial,
Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions by End-Use - Consumer,
Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial, Defense and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: France 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Dot Lighting
(LED) Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial,
Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 30: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions by End-Use - Consumer,
Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial, Defense and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Dot Lighting
(LED) Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial,
Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 32: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions by End-Use - Consumer,
Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial, Defense and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Dot Lighting
(LED) Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial,
Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 34: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions by End-Use - Consumer,
Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial, Defense and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: UK 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Dot Lighting (LED)
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial, Defense
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 36: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions by End-Use - Consumer,
Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial, Defense and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Dot
Lighting (LED) Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer, Telecommunications, Healthcare,
Commercial, Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions by End-Use - Consumer,
Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial, Defense and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Dot
Lighting (LED) Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer, Telecommunications, Healthcare,
Commercial, Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 40: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions by End-Use - Consumer,
Telecommunications, Healthcare, Commercial, Defense and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Dot
Lighting (LED) Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer, Telecommunications, Healthcare,
Commercial, Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Global Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Solutions estimated at US$596. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.
