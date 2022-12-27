Transactions in connection with share buyback programme





On 9 February 2022, Pandora announced a new share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 692. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).



The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 3.3 billion. The programme commenced on 9 February 2022, cf. Company Announcement no. 692, and will conclude no later than 3 February 2023.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of

shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK Accumulated under the programme 5,433,394

2,773,798,641 19 December 2022 29,010 492.66 14,291,977

20 December 2022 31,000 491.35

15,231,819

21 December 2022 31,000 495.80

15,369,738

22 December 2022 32,226 486.86

15,689,666

23 December 2022 31,759 475.49

15,100,992

Accumulated under the programme 5,588,389 2,849,482,833

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 5,978,373 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.3% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

