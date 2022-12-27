Blue Sky's New 2023 'Artisans & Makers' Program Spotlights Artists

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Sky has done it again. On a mission to help people everywhere plan to do more of what they love, the company is proud to introduce a new program dedicated to shining a light on American artists and creators. "Artisans & Makers," which launched on Dec. 25 in store and online at a national retailer, brings U.S. shoppers a unique selection of planning calendars designed exclusively by three artists hand selected by Blue Sky. Blending design and productivity, the 10-piece 2023 selection of planners features the works of illustrator Rashida Coleman-Hale, surface designer Alison Janssen Studio, and printmaker and surface designer Jen Hewett, all chosen for their talent, unique style, and contributions to the artist community.

Rashida Coleman-Hale has been drawing ever since she could pick up a pencil. Inspired by countless childhood summers in Japan, Rashida's illustrations are colorful, playful, and graphic. Her four wirebound 2023 planners for Blue Sky's "Artisans & Makers" program feature cover designs in solid navy, solid pink, and a charming blue and white flying crane pattern.

Alison Janssen is a Southern California-based surface designer with Midwestern roots. Her art is inspired by the sunny endless summers, a plethora of plants, and the laid-back vibe of the West Coast. She has four wirebound 2023 planners and one wall calendar and planner sheet in the program, which are adorned in butterflies and floral motifs in feminine shades of pink, green, and blue.

Jen Hewett is a printmaker, surface designer, textile artist, and author based in the Hudson Valley. Jen's work combines her love of loud prints, 1970s maximalism, and saturated colors with the textures and light of the landscapes that surround her. Her contribution to Blue Sky's 2023 "Artisans & Makers" program is a light blue faux leather bookbound planner featuring a colorful pattern within the interior covers and a gold foil "Heart Flowers" symbol on the cover.

Blue Sky "Artisans & Makers" planners are available in various sizes dated from January 2023 to December 2023. Planners are available for purchase now through late February at a national retailer. Pricing ranges from $11.99-$16.99. Blue Sky is excited to grow their partnership with new artists each year to expand the "Artisans & Makers" program in the future.

About Blue Sky:

The #1 selling Dated Products brand in the U.S.*, Blue Sky represents more than just a pretty planner. Recognized for its extensive array of dated planners, calendars, notebooks, and more, Blue Sky products help the millions who dream of achieving organization reach their goals, in style (hello, form and function). Blue Sky has solidiﬁed its role as a force in the lifestyle category through partnerships with top brands like The Home Edit, cupcakes and cashmere, Ashley G, and now Ivory Paper Co, who have trusted Blue Sky with bringing their unique visions to life. And the world has taken notice. Blue Sky products have been featured by media including Better Homes & Gardens, Good Housekeeping, Marie Claire, Business Insider, New York Magazine, Essence, and more. Plan to do more of what you love®. www.bluesky.com

*Source: The NPD Group/Weekly Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Dollar Sales, 52 weeks ending February 5, 2022, combined.

###

Contact Information:

ACPR for Blue Sky

hello@allysonconklinpr.com

303.876.0300



Related Images











Image 1: Blue Sky "Artisans & Makers"





Planner from Alison Janssen's collection in Blue Sky's "Artisans & Makers" program









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment