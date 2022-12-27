Company announcement no. 31 - 22

27 December 2022



Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 6 December 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 27 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 50,000,000, up to 240,000 shares (nominally DKK 4,800,000), corresponding to 1.06% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 7 December 2022 to 7 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 69,683 17,048,247 20 December 2022 6,971 229.5 1,600,159 21 December 2022 4,660 230.6 1,074,575 22 December 2022 7,606 229.7 1,746,762 23 December 2022 5,777 227.2 1,312,510 Accumulated under the program 94,697 22,782,252

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 768,398 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.39% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:





Investor relations:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO





+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com Press:

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President

+45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com

Attachments