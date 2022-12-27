Modern Vascular and Local Interventional Radiologist Pair Up To Reduce Unnecessary Amputations in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Vascular, the national leader in minimally invasive treatment for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), welcomes a new managing physician, Dr. Shestopalov, Vascular and Interventional Radiologist to its clinic serving the greater Houston area at 7103 South Peek Rd. #300 in Richmond, TX. Modern Vascular will hold a Physician’s Open House Thursday, January 5th 2023 from 4-7pm complete with a meet & greet, tours of the facility and refreshments.



Dr. Shestopalov is a Board-Certified Vascular & Interventional Radiologist, completing his medical degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, TX. He then completed his radiology residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and his vascular and interventional radiology training at Baylor Scott & White in Temple, TX. He is now proud to be working at Modern Vascular stating “the team here in Houston is great, I really enjoy working with the team here. There's a lot of just good vibes here. Everybody gets a lot of support and we're all trying to work toward a common goal, to get out there in the community and try to help as many patients as we possibly can, because PAD is a very rapid condition.” Prior to joining Modern Vascular, Dr. Shestopalov practiced Vascular and Interventional Radiology at the University of Texas Medical Branch starting a program focused on PAD treatment.

PAD affects approximately 8-12 million Americans. Senior citizens or those with a history of diabetes, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure or high cholesterol may be at a higher risk for PAD. In addition, the rate of lower limb amputation due to PAD is high, as is the rate of death following amputation: nearly 50% after one year, 90% within 5 years. According to the Amputee Coalition, in 2014 there were about 4,000 amputations performed in Missouri mostly due to complications from diabetes and peripheral artery disease. This statistic is especially noteworthy as September is PAD Awareness Month.

Modern Vascular’s purpose is focused on saving limbs and lives, returning patients to their homes and families, the same day and in better health. The company’s mission is to eradicate unnecessary lower leg and foot amputation in the general public and specifically among disadvantaged and underserved communities. Over 90% of PAD related amputations are preventable.

Modern Vascular provides an online PAD quiz for patients to determine if they are at risk for PAD. For more information on PAD, or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://modernvascular.com/pad-modern-vascular-eval/ or call 1-866-4PAD-HELP to speak to a Patient Advocate.

Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through below-the-knee and below-the-ankle and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular operates and manages seventeen clinics across AZ, CO, IN, KS, KY, MO, MS, NM, TX. For more information, visit www.ModernVascular.com. For educational videos on PAD and its treatment, visit our video library.