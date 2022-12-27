Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 27 December 2022

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 December 2022 at 19:00 EET

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date27 December 2022
Exchange transactionBuy
Share trading codeILKKA2
Amount, shares 1,400
Average price/share, EUR3.6197
Total cost, EUR5,067.58


The company holds a total of 19,308 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 27 December 2022.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com

 

 

