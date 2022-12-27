Camfil Launches V-Bed Air Filter Durafil ES3, Reducing Energy Consumption and Lifetime Costs

Riverdale, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Reducing energy consumption is a goal shared across industries, and increasing the energy efficiency of air filtration systems is a major piece of this goal. In response to the demand for more energy-efficient air filters, Camfil has announced the launch of the next generation of Durafil ES filters.

The Energy Cost Index (ECI) indicates how cost-effective a filter will be over its lifetime. With a five-star rating (the highest available), the Durafil ES3 maximizes energy efficiency and has the longest lifetime of any V-bed filter on the market. The filter’s updated engineering provides multiple benefits compared to its predecessor and other comparable V-bed filters:

Optimum contaminant loading curve

Low initial and maintained resistance to airflow

Ensures unwavering particle capture efficiency

Reduces cost of ownership by at least 35%

“The Durafil V-bed has always been the highest-performing air filter at the lowest operating cost on the market and this fifth-generation Durafil takes that to an even higher level. We guarantee the highest energy savings, maintained particle capture efficiency, and three-year filter life. What I’m really excited about is we have added four new standard sizes this year for those applications badly in need of upgrading to the Durafil ES3 but had limited options before, said Joe Gorman, Vice President of Product and Development for Camfil, USA.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

