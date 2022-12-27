Increasing Demand for Small-sized Packets in Personal Care Industry Driving Sales of Tube Packaging Solutions: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global tube packaging market is set to reach US$ 15.6 billion by 2033-end. Demand for tube packaging solutions is likely to advance at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2033.



Increasing prevalence of various small-sized packets in the personal care industry is projected to serve as one of the vital factors driving market growth. In addition, technological advancements that are taking place in the packaging industry are also predicted to push growth opportunities in the market. Rising use of these packaging solutions across different end-use industries is likely to bolster the sales of tube packaging solutions. Furthermore, concerns about convenience and hygiene packaging solutions are also expected to drive market growth opportunities.

The healthcare industry is using tube packaging solutions at an increased rate due to their ability to ensure optimal packaging conditions for a prolonged shelf life of products. So, the easy dispensability and ease of applicability are estimated to contribute to increasing product demand for healthcare applications. Growing healthcare spending by people around the world is predicted to bolster the pharmaceutical industry which further drives the respective market growth.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8072

Europe is a regional market that is expected to grow at a noticeable speed and hold a significant share of the global market. This is owing to the increased adoption of various tube packaging solutions in the cosmetic and oral care sectors in the region.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of tube packaging solutions are anticipated to reach US$ 15.6 billion by 2033-end.

The market in Canada is projected to advance at a moderate CAGR of 4.7%.

The value of the global tube packaging industry is US$ 10 billion in 2023.

The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2033.

Demand for tube packaging services in Germany is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 2.2% through 2033.



“Rising use of anti-aging, sunblock, and anti-tan creams by middle-aged people is estimated to create high demand for personal care products and thus drive the sales of tube packaging solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Tube Packaging Industry Research

By Type: Squeeze & Collapsible Tubes Twist Tubes

By Application: Cosmetics & Oral Care Healthcare Food & Beverages Cleaning Products Others

By Material: Laminated Plastic Aluminum Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8072

Winning Strategy

Growing consumer awareness about personal health and wellness is anticipated to stimulate growth opportunities in the personal care market. People are becoming conscious about personal appearance which is further augmenting demand for various personal care products and thus bolstering sales of tube packaging solutions.

Key players in the tube packaging market are incorporating various growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

Competitive Landscape

For instance,

Tubes Holdings is a provider of plastic tubes, aluminum cartridges, aluminum tubes, and aluminum aerosol cans for different industries including cosmetics, food, pharma, and technology. In April 2022, the company acquired Matrametal which is a specialist in aluminum tubes and aerosol cans. This acquisition will result in seven production sites across the world that will increase their production capacity to meet the rising demand for solutions for tube packaging.



Key Companies Profiled

3D Technopack SARL

Worldwide Packaging Inc.

Albea Group

Unicep Packaging, LLC

Essel Propack Limited

Sonoco Packaging Company

M&H Plastics

Hoffmann Neopac AG

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8072

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global tube packaging market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (squeeze & collapsible tubes, twist tubes), end use (cosmetics & oral care, healthcare, food & beverages, cleaning products, others), and material (laminated, plastic, aluminum, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Retail Ready Packaging Market - The global retail ready packaging market is estimated at USD 66.4 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 121.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2032.

Medical Flexible Packaging Market - The global medical flexible packaging market is estimated at USD 25.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 40.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032. The global medical flexible packaging market accounts for ~30% of the global medical packaging market in 2022.

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market - The global 3D semiconductor packaging market is expected to propel at a prolific CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2032. At present, the market is valued at US$ 8 billion and is forecasted to reach US$ 32.5 billion by the end of 2032.

Skin Packaging Market - The value of the global skin packaging market is US$ 10.2 billion in 2023. Worldwide demand for skin packaging equipment and solutions is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 15.1 billion by 2033-end, increasing at a CAGR of 4%.

Packaging Automation Solution Market - The global packaging automation solution market is estimated to progress at a high-value CAGR of 7.5% over the next ten years, growing from its current market valuation of US$ 75 billion to US$ 155 billion by the end of 2033.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583