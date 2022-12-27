Myron Golden Announces the First Make More Offers Challenge (MMOC) of 2023

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

Dr. Myron Golden, a business coach based in Tampa, FL, has announced the first MMOC for 2023, which will be held on January 9th to 13th, 2023. This event is for entrepreneurs, business owners, and consultants, who want to increase their income exponentially. It is a marketing intensive series of sessions. These sessions are one hour long for General Admission and two hours long for VIP members. These are fast-paced meetings where practical ways are discussed for developing marketing expertise and personal discipline required to speed up business growth significantly by developing the proper type of offer.

Myron Golden is a marketing leader who offers coaching to business professionals and work-from-home CEOs. He is known to be a high-energy speaker who is capable of spewing out dozens of ideas in just one session. These are the ideas that were instrumental in transforming many businesses into seven or eight-figure businesses. He is also known to be capable of listening carefully to people and helping them determine what are their obstacles that they are failing to see, and then suggest how to overcome them.

Matt, one of the previous participants of the MMOC, said, “A month ago, I didn’t even know who Myron was. Then, I saw a video of him on Facebook, and he said something that got me. It was, ‘You don’t need to make more money. You need to make money faster.’ I took that advice and made $75,000 in four days, relaunching an old course of mine that I’d forgotten I ever had.”

Based in Tampa, Florida, Myron has been speaking at Mastermind events throughout the country for more than a decade. That he was able to progress from sanitation worker to establishing a number of successful businesses, he credits to his application of Biblical principles. At the same he wants to point out that the principles presented during the MMOC challenges are universal. He says, “Business success isn’t just about making an obscene amount of money. It’s really about having a vision, achieving financial dependence, and then finding one’s life purpose by helping others.”

Included in the Make More Offers Challenge are: the science of creating great offers; scripts for pitching an offer creatively and clearly; strategies that will justify a higher price; systematization for achieving successful marketing campaigns; and what Myron calls the Offer Success Stack. He claims that all of these tools can work. However, those who want to be successful entrepreneurs will need to take time in coming up with a vision of what they have to become in order to succeed. He says that it is essential to develop the proper psychological and spiritual mindset, along with crafting a sound offer.

Myron Golden, Ph. D., has 30 years of business experience, and he is passionate and committed to sharing what he has learned to help other people use their passion to ignite their marketing and ultimately create a highly profitable business. It is also important to point out that Myron teaches people how to employ biblical principles as the foundation for that business growth, help other people, create a living legacy, and enable them to live a life of purpose. Myron is a master marketing consultant, a bestselling author, and a record label owner. Myron believes that his positive energy comes from his faith in God and also from the potential that he sees in his students. As an integrated marketing consultant and a business coach, he strives to provide his students with the appropriate knowledge and tools that enable them to make better offers, create more leads, transform leads into customers, and get paid what they really deserve. He has written two best selling books, which are “Click and Order for Brick and Mortar: Online Strategies for Offline Market Domination” and “From The Trash Man to The Cash Man: How Anyone Can Get Rich Starting from Anywhere”.

Those who are interested in getting more information about the MMOC five day challenge course can check out the Myron Golden Live website or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about Myron Golden Live, contact the company here:



Myron Golden Live

Javier Murphy

(972) 853-9696

MakeMoreOffersChallenge@gmail.com

19046 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. # 1109

Tampa, Florida 33647, USA