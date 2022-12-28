„Vilvi Group“ investor’s calendar

English Lithuanian

The activity results of „Vilvi group will be released as follows:

10th day of each month of 2023 – consolidated sales for the last month;

February 28, 2023 – non-audited results of activity of 2022;

April 7, 2023 – audited results of activity of 2022;

April 28, 2023 – annual General Meeting of shareholders;

May 31, 2023 – key performance indicators review for 3 months of 2023;

August 31, 2023 – interim financial statements for 6 months of 2023;

November 30, 2023– key performance indicators review for 9 months of 2023.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economic and finance director

Tel.: +370 441 55 102