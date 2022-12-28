„Vilvi Group“ investor’s calendar

The activity results of „Vilvi group will be released as follows:
10th day of each month of 2023 – consolidated sales for the last month;
February 28, 2023 – non-audited results of activity of 2022;
April 7, 2023 – audited results of activity of 2022;
April 28, 2023 – annual General Meeting of shareholders;
May 31, 2023 – key performance indicators review for 3 months of 2023;
August 31, 2023 – interim financial statements for 6 months of 2023;
November 30, 2023– key performance indicators review for 9 months of 2023.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economic and finance director
Tel.: +370 441 55 102