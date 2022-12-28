Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 21 December 2022 to 27 December 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,075,100
|135.27
|145,426,624.00
|21 December 2022
|5,000
|103.23
|516,150.00
|22 December 2022
|5,000
|102.68
|513,400.00
|23 December 2022
|5,000
|105.11
|525,550.00
|26 December 2022
|27 December 2022
|5,000
|105.70
|528,500.00
|Total
|20,000
|104.18
|2,083,600.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,095,100
|134.70
|147,510,224.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 1,203,731 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.88 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com
