Southeast Asia Industrial Robots Industry Report 2022: Focus on Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia

With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

Industrial robots are multi-joint manipulators or multi-degree-of-freedom machine devices widely used in industry, with certain automaticity, which can rely on their own power energy and control ability to achieve various industrial processing and manufacturing functions, and are widely used in various industrial fields such as electronics, logistics, and chemical industry.

The labor cost in Southeast Asia is currently low, but the growth rate of the wage level is high. Therefore, many foreign-invested companies in Southeast Asia, such as those in the auto parts, logistics, and electronics manufacturing industries, are purchasing industrial robots to improve industrial automation and control the growth of labor costs.



According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021. The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.



At present, the development of industrial robot industry in Southeast Asian countries varies widely. According to the publisher's analysis, the industrial robot industry in Vietnam and Thailand is developing rapidly. Some Chinese companies have already established industrial robot production bases in Vietnam and are expanding their production capacity. For example, Guangdong Topstar Technology Co., Ltd. has taken Vietnam as an important production base and one of the main target markets for industrial robots.



Overall, according to the publisher's forecast, the size of Southeast Asia's industrial robot industry will maintain growth from 2023-2032. On the one hand, the lower operating costs in Southeast Asian countries attract global industrial robot companies to shift their production capacity to Southeast Asia. On the other hand, with the development of Southeast Asia's auto parts, electronics manufacturing and logistics industries, the demand for industrial robots in Southeast Asia is also growing.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Analysis of the Industrial Robots Industry in Singapore

1.1 Singapore's Industrial Robots Industry Development Environment

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Population

1.1.3 Economy

1.1.4 Minimum Wage of Singapore Manufacturing Industry

1.2 Singapore Industrial Robots Industry Operation 2018-2022

1.2.1 Singapore Industrial Robots Production Status

1.2.2 Singapore Industrial Robot Sales Status

1.2.3 Singapore Industrial Robot Import and Export Status

1.3 Analysis of Major Industrial Robot Manufacturers in Singapore



2 Analysis of Thailand Industrial Robot Industry

2.1 Development Environment of Thailand Industrial Robot Industry

2.1.1 Geography

2.1.2 Population

2.1.3 Economy

2.1.4 Thailand Manufacturing Minimum Wage

2.2 Thailand Industrial Robots Industry Operation 2018-2022

2.2.1 Thailand Industrial Robots Production Status

2.2.2 Thailand Industrial Robot Sales Status

2.2.3 Thailand Industrial Robot Import and Export Status

2.3 Major Industrial Robot Manufacturers in Thailand



3 Analysis of Industrial Robot Industry in the Philippines

3.1 Development Environment of Industrial Robot Industry in the Philippines

3.1.1 Geography

3.1.2 Population

3.1.3 Economy

3.1.4 Minimum Wage in Philippine Manufacturing Industry

3.2 Industrial Robotics Industry Operation in the Philippines 2018-2022

3.2.1 Industrial Robotics Production in the Philippines

3.2.2 Philippines Industrial Robotics Sales Status

3.2.3 Philippine Industrial Robots Import and Export Status

3.3 Major Industrial Robot Manufacturing Companies in Philippines



4 Malaysia Industrial Robot Industry Analysis

4.1 Malaysia Industrial Robot Industry Development Environment

4.1.1 Geography

4.1.2 Population

4.1.3 Economy

4.1.4 Minimum Wage in Malaysian Manufacturing Industry

4.2 Industrial Robots Industry Operation in Malaysia 2018-2022

4.2.1 Malaysia Industrial Robots Production Status

4.2.2 Malaysia Industrial Robot Sales Status

4.2.3 Malaysia Industrial Robot Import and Export Status

4.3 Major Industrial Robots Manufacturers in Malaysia



5 Indonesia Industrial Robot Industry Analysis

5.1 Development Environment of Industrial Robot Industry in Indonesia

5.1.1 Geography

5.1.2 Population

5.1.3 Economy

5.1.4 Indonesia Manufacturing Minimum Wage

5.2 Industrial Robots Industry Operation in Indonesia 2018-2022

5.2.1 Indonesia Industrial Robots Production Status

5.2.2 Indonesia Industrial Robot Sales Status

5.2.3 Indonesia Industrial Robot Import and Export Status

5.3 Major Industrial Robot Manufacturers in Indonesia



6 Vietnam Industrial Robot Industry Analysis

6.1 Development Environment of Vietnam Industrial Robot Industry

6.1.1 Geography

6.1.2 Population

6.1.3 Economy

6.1.4 Minimum Wages in Vietnam's Manufacturing Industry

6.2 Vietnam Industrial Robots Industry Operation 2018-2022

6.2.1 Vietnam Industrial Robots Production Status

6.2.2 Vietnam Industrial Robot Sales Status

6.2.3 Vietnam Industrial Robots Import and Export Status

6.3 Major Industrial Robot Manufacturers in Vietnam



7 Analysis of Industrial Robot Industry in Myanmar

7.1 Development Environment of Industrial Robot Industry in Myanmar

7.1.1 Geography

7.1.2 Population

7.1.3 Economy

7.1.4 Myanmar Manufacturing Minimum Wage

7.2 Myanmar Industrial Robots Industry Operation 2018-2022

7.2.1 Myanmar Industrial Robots Production Status

7.2.2 Myanmar Industrial Robot Sales Status

7.2.3 Myanmar Industrial Robots Import and Export Status

7.3 Major Industrial Robot Manufacturers in Myanmar



8 Brunei Industrial Robots Industry Analysis

8.1 Brunei Industrial Robot Industry Development Environment

8.1.1 Geography

8.1.2 Population

8.1.3 Economy

8.1.4 Brunei Manufacturing Minimum Wage

8.2 Brunei Industrial Robotics Industry Operation 2018-2022

8.2.1 Brunei Industrial Robots Production Status

8.2.2 Brunei Industrial Robot Sales Status

8.2.3 Brunei Industrial Robots Import and Export Status

8.3 Brunei Major Manufacturing Enterprises



9 Laos Industrial Robots Industry Analysis

9.1 Development Environment of Industrial Robot Industry in Laos

9.1.1 Geography

9.1.2 Population

9.1.3 Economy

9.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Laos

9.2 Laos Industrial Robots Industry Operation 2018-2022

9.2.1 Laos Industrial Robot Production Status

9.2.2 Laos Industrial Robot Sales Status

9.2.3 Laos Industrial Robotics Import and Export Status

9.3 Major Industrial Robot Manufacturers in Laos



10 Cambodia Industrial Robot Industry Analysis

10.1 Development Environment of Industrial Robot Industry in Cambodia

10.1.1 Geography

10.1.2 Population

10.1.3 Economy

10.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Cambodia

10.2 Cambodia Industrial Robots Industry Operation 2018-2022

10.2.1 Production Status of Industrial Robots in Cambodia

10.2.2 Cambodia Industrial Robot Sales Status

10.2.3 Cambodia Industrial Robot Import and Export Status

10.3 Major Industrial Robot Manufacturers in Cambodia



11 Southeast Asia Industrial Robots Industry Outlook 2023-2032

11.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Robots Industry Development Influencing Factors Analysis

11.1.1 Favorable Factors

11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

11.2 Southeast Asia Industrial Robots Industry Supply Forecast 2023-2032

11.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Robots Manufacturing Market Demand Forecast 2023-2032

11.4 Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on Industrial Robots Industry



