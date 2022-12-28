$23.6 Billion GCC Health Insurance Industry to 2027 - Strong Growth in the Healthcare Infrastructure and Rising Migration into the GCC Region Drives the Market

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Health Insurance Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC health insurance market size reached US$ 15.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 23.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Health insurance is a service which covers medical and surgical expenses of the insured individual. It reimburses the expenses incurred due to illness and injury or pays the care provider directly. Health insurance offers considerable flexibility in terms of disease coverage, diagnosis and treatment for chronic ailments, emergency transportation, in-patient and day care management, maternity, dental care, psychiatric care, etc.

They are available in multiple arrangements for the consumers such as private health insurance, public or government health insurance, managed care plans, indemnity, Point-of-Service (POS) plans, etc. The consumer can opt for the most suitable insurance plan depending upon their needs and requirements.

Historically, governments in the GCC region accounted for most of the healthcare requirements of their nationals. However, upon recognising that the "welfare state" approach is expensive and unsustainable in the long run, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE have already introduced mandatory health insurance, while Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait are in the process of introducing it.

Apart from the strong government support, the strong growth in the healthcare infrastructure and rising migration in the GCC region are also driving the GCC health insurance market. Additionally, rising healthcare costs and increasing awareness for health management has also catalyzed the demand for insurance policies in the region. In order to safeguard the consumers from exorbitant medical bills, insurance policymakers are designing programs that fit the exact need of the consumer.

