$26 Billion Worldwide Online Movie Ticketing Services Industry to 2027 - Featuring AOL, Atom Tickets, Carnival Cinemas and Cineplex Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Movie Ticketing Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online movie ticketing services market size reached US$ 17.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 26.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.52% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

AOL Inc.

Atom Tickets LLC

BookMyShow Inc.

Carnival Cinemas

Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Cineplex Inc.

INOX Leisure Limited

Kyazoonga

Moviefone Inc.

Movietickets Inc. (Fandango Media LLC)

Mtime (Wanda)

One97 Communications Ltd.

PVR Limited

VOX Cinemas

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Online movie ticketing service refers to the process of reserving seats and tickets for various entertainment activities, such as movies, though an online portal. This involves a third-party website or software application, which enables the consumer to reserve their desired seats in the theatre of their choice.

The bookings can be made through smartphones, laptops, tablets and computers while the payment can be made online or paid later at the counter. Apart from this, it also offers numerous other benefits, such as the availability of a wide variety of movies and theaters to choose from, along with time- and cost-effectiveness.



Rapid urbanization and the increasing utilization of smart devices and personal computers across the globe, are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In recent years, there has been a shift in consumer preferences from conventionally available counter services to mobile- and web-based applications for booking movie tickets.

Furthermore, online movie ticketing services serve as a more convenient, hassle-free and quicker alternative to the other conventional processes. Service vendors are emphasizing on improving the overall consumer experience by offering attractive promotions and discounts to the consumers.

Additionally, the growing penetration of broadband services and improving internet connectivity are creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers and the introduction of theatres with luxurious seats and high-definition screens, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $17.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global online movie ticketing services market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on device, genre and application.



Breakup by Device:

Desktop

Mobile Devices

Breakup by Genre:

Drama Movies

Adventure Movies

Comedy Movies

Thriller, Suspense and Horror Movies

Action Movies

Other Genre

Breakup by Application:

Cinema

Entertainment Place

Shopping Malls

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global online movie ticketing services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global online movie ticketing services market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device?

What is the breakup of the market based on the genre?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global online movie ticketing services market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ucr0f

Attachment