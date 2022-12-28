Global Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Market to Reach $15.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032705/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31% over the analysis period 2020-2027. DAS Headend & Remote Unit, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 32.6% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Antennas segment is readjusted to a revised 28% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $669.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.9% CAGR



The Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$669.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.4% and 26% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.4% CAGR.



Cabling Segment to Record 31% CAGR



In the global Cabling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 31% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$297.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Anixter, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cobham, PLC.

Commscope, Inc.

Corning, Inc.

Ericsson

Smiths Group, PLC.

TE Connectivity, Ltd.

Verizon Communications, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032705/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DAS

Headend & Remote Unit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for DAS Headend & Remote Unit by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for DAS Headend & Remote

Unit by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antennas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Antennas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Antennas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cabling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cabling by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cabling by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Repeaters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Repeaters by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Repeaters by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitality by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitality by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Office Complex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Enterprise Office Complex

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Office

Complex by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Education Complex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Education Complex by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Education Complex by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Malls & Retail Complex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Malls & Retail Complex by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Malls & Retail Complex

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare Complex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Healthcare Complex by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Complex by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Complex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Transportation Complex by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation Complex

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System

Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS

Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling

and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application -

Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex,

Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex

and Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise

Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex,

Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component -

DAS Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application -

Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex,

Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex

and Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component -

DAS Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application -

Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex,

Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex

and Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component -

DAS Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application -

Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex,

Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex

and Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component -

DAS Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application -

Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex,

Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex

and Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component -

DAS Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application -

Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex,

Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex

and Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component -

DAS Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application -

Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex,

Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex

and Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component -

DAS Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application -

Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex,

Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex

and Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS

Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling

and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application -

Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex,

Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex

and Transportation Complex - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality, Other

Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex,

Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation

Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety in-Building

Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise

Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex,

Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component -

DAS Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend &

Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by

Application - Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise

Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex,

Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality,

Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education

Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and

Transportation Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component -

DAS Headend & Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - DAS Headend &

Remote Unit, Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for DAS Headend & Remote Unit,

Antennas, Cabling and Repeaters for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by

Application - Hospitality, Other Applications, Enterprise

Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex,

Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Hospitality,

Other Applications, Enterprise Office Complex, Education

Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex and

Transportation Complex Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety

in-Building Wireless DAS System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Other Applications,

Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail

Complex, Healthcare Complex and Transportation Complex for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System by Component -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032705/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________