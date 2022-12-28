Global Real-World Evidence Solutions Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real-World Evidence Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global real-world evidence solutions market size reached US$ 1.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.01 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.47% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Aetion Inc.

Clinigen Limited

Flatiron Health Inc. (Roche Holding AG)

ICON plc

International Business Machines Corporation

IQVIA

Optum Inc. (UnitedHealth Group Incorporated)

Oracle Corporation

Parexel International Corporation

PPD Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

Sas Institute Inc.

Syneos Health.

Real-world evidence (RWE) refers to clinical evidence about the use and potential benefits or risks of medical products via real-world data (RWD). It can be produced via different study designs or analyses, including randomized trials, big simple trials, pragmatic trials, and observational studies.

It provides insight into real-world treatment patterns in patient groups, including dosing, compliance, adherence, off-label use, and the balance between efficacy and safety. As it can also assist researchers in discovering possible patients and developing correct inclusion criteria for clinical trials, which can help them design better pre-trial studies, there is a rise in the demand for RWE solutions around the world.



The growing demand for RWE solutions to get precise and clear information about the safety and efficacy of new products represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for these solutions to detect varied reactions, product subpopulation effects, and product value when utilized by complex and comorbid patients.

This, along with the burgeoning healthcare industry, is propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing utilization of advanced analytics and technological solutions in RWE for clinical development, commercialization, speed innovation, and accelerating improvements in healthcare outcomes is positively influencing the market.

Besides this, there are various initiatives undertaken by governments of several countries to promote the use of RWE solutions, which provide the efficacy of drugs and vaccines. This, coupled with a shift from volume to value-based care, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Apart from this, the growing adoption of digitalization and patient-centered virtual care is catalyzing the demand for RWE solutions.

Furthermore, there is an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, obesity, and diabetes, across the globe. In line with this, the rising delays in drug development and the subsequent increase in development costs are bolstering the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global real-world evidence solutions market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, therapeutic area and end user.



Breakup by Component:

Clinical Settings Data

Claims Data

Patient-Powered Data

Pharmacy Data

Others

Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Immunology

Neurology

Cardiovascular Disease

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

