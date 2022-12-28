Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market 2022 to 2027: Players Include Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, bioMerieux and Bio-Rad Laboratories

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market (2022-2027) by Product, Technology, End-user, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market is estimated to be worth USD 318 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 475.31 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.37%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $318 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $475.31 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

Rising Prevalence of Syphilis Infection Due to Unprotected Sex

Government Reforms Targeted Towards the Betterment of Healthcare Infrastructure

Chances of Mother-to-Child Gestational Syphilis

Asymptomatic Disease, and Problems in Diagnosing Very Early Syphilis

Widespread Use of Technology for Testing

Rising Rate of Abortions, Stillbirth, and other Abnormalities During Pregnancy

Availability of Rapid, Automated Treponemal Tests and On-the-Spot Testing Solutions

Lack of Awareness of Syphilis Immunoassay Disease

The Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market is segmented based on Product, Technology, End-user, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Analyzers, and Kits & Reagents.

By Technology, the market is classified into ELISA, CLIA, and Others.

By End-user, the market is classified into Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Blood Banks, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher (Beckman Coulter)

DiaSorin

Fujirebio (Miraca Group)

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Newmarket Biomedical

NuGenerex Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Carlyle Group)

Roche

Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering

Siemens Healthineers

