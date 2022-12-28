Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
28 December 2022
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 30 December 2022
Effective from 30 December 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 30 December 2022 to 31 March 2023:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030486675, (Tier2), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 30 December 2022: 3.9140% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.
Attachment