Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market is Projected to Attain a Revenue of US$ 22.58 Bn by Hitting a CAGR of 6% Between Forecast Period of 2023-33 | Expertise Data from Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2023-2033, the cooling water treatment chemicals market is expected to grow at a value of 6% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for cooling water treatment chemicals is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 12,614 Million. Increasing demand from the power industry and the food and beverage industry is a major driving factor for the market.



The food & beverages, oil & gas, power, and textile industries are among the major end users of cooling water treatment chemicals. Cooling water treatment chemicals are the chemical agents that help remove harmful bacteria from cooling systems. It is mainly used to protect the systems from corrosion, prevent and slow down the processes of scale formation and fouling, and control the growth of harmful bacteria. Cooling water treatment chemicals can contribute to the greater efficiency and safety of high-pressure boilers, turbines, and cooling towers.

Corrosion inhibitors are the majorly used water treatment chemicals in the cooling water treatment industry. The use of corrosion inhibitors in cooling water systems improves efficiency of the system, thus facilitating maximum heat transfer, improving process throughput, and reducing the downtime for cleaning, helping the system to run for a longer time. Although, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the demand for cooling water treatment chemicals, the functioning of end user industries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Corrosion inhibitors are designed to ensure metal protection and prevent metal loss, which may lead to critical system failures in recirculating water piping, process cooling equipment, and heat exchangers. The wide application of cooling water chemical treatments in various end user industries is increasing the adoption of the same. Furthermore, the establishment of small and medium scale industries is favoring the growth of cooling water treatment chemicals market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global cooling water treatment chemicals market is expected to grow with a 6% CAGR during 2023-2033.

By end use, the food and beverage industry is expected to possess 30% market share for cooling water treatment chemicals market.

North America water treatment chemicals market is expected to grow by 4.5% annually in the forecast period and reach U$ 17 Billion by 2033,

Asia Pacific is expected to hold 45% market share for cooling water treatment chemicals in 2023.

“Increasing application of cooling water treatment in end user industries that range from power industry to food and beverage is positively influencing the demand for the market,” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the cooling water treatment chemicals market are Accepta, Albemarle Corporation, Buckman, Chemtex Speciality Limited, ChemTreat Inc., DuBios Chemicals, Ecolab, Veolia Water Technologies, Kemira Oyj and Kurita Water Industries Ltd

Albemarle Corporation, a key company specializing in chemical production has undertaken research to understand the changing nature of end user industries and is manufacturing chemicals to treat water.

DuBios Chemicals, another key player in the cooling water treatment chemicals market is focusing on providing cost efficient and sustainable solutions with its customized equipment that will serve different end user industries.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cooling water treatment chemicals market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (Scale Inhibitors, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocide, Other Types), end use (Power Steel, Mining, & Metallurgy, Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Textile and Others), and regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled in the Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market Survey

Type:

Scale Inhibitors

Corrosion Inhibitors

Biocide

Other Types

End Use:

Power

Steel, Mining, & Metallurgy

Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Textile

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018-2022 and Forecast, 2023-2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2018-2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Projections, 2023-2033

