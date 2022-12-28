Global Professional Service Robots Market to Reach $327.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Professional Service Robots Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032683/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Logistics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 38.3% CAGR and reach US$141.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Healthcare segment is readjusted to a revised 40.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.2% CAGR



The Professional Service Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$55 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.7% and 33.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.2% CAGR.



Military & Defense Segment to Record 39.2% CAGR



In the global Military & Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 39.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

AB Electrolux

Aethon Inc.

Argo Robotics

Boston Dynamics

Cyberdyne Inc.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

iRobot Corporation

Kuka AG

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Softbank Robotics Group

Yujin Robot Co., Ltd





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032683/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Professional Service Robots - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Professional Service Robots by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service

Robots by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Logistics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inspection & Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Inspection & Maintenance

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Professional Service Robots Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Professional Service Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service

Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &

Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service

Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &

Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Professional Service Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 18: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service

Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &

Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Professional Service Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: China 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service

Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &

Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Professional Service Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Professional Service Robots by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service

Robots by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 24: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service

Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &

Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Professional Service Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 26: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: France 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service

Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &

Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Professional Service Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 28: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service

Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &

Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 30: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service

Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &

Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Professional Service Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 32: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: UK 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service Robots

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &

Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 34: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Professional

Service Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &

Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Professional Service Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Professional

Service Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &

Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 38: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Professional

Service Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &

Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032683/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________