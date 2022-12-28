Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Global Market Report 2022: Growing Importance of Generics Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market by Type (Innovative, Generic), Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech), Product (mAb, Hormones, Cytokines), Drug (OTC,Rx) Application (Diabetes, Oncology, CVD) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (APIs) market is estimated to reach USD 145.9 billion by 2022 to USD 216.4 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals, the growing importance of generics, and the rising focus on precision medicine are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global APIs market.
The biotech APIs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
On the basis of the type of synthesis, the APIs market is categorized into synthetic APIs and biotech APIs. In 2021, the synthetic APIs segment accounted for the largest share. However, the biotech APIs segment is expected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for biotech drugs due to their specificity in action and advancements in biotechnology are driving market growth in the market.
The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global biotech APIs market
Based on product, the biotech APIs market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, hormones & growth factors, cytokines, fusion proteins, therapeutic enzymes, recombinant vaccines, and blood factors. In 2021, the monoclonal antibodies segment was estimated to account for the largest share of the biotech APIs market.
North America to dominate the market during the forecast period
In 2021, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the overall growth of the APIs market in this region include the presence of major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, an increasing government focus on generic drugs, rising demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of APIs. This market segment is expected to grow at a modest rate due to a combination of economic and healthcare severity measures as well as the introduction of low-cost and generic versions of branded drugs.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Importance of Generics
- Increasing Uptake of Biopharmaceuticals
- Growing Focus on Precision Medicine
- Technological Advancements in API Manufacturing
- Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases
Restraints
- Unfavorable Drug Price Control Policies Across Various Countries
- High Manufacturing Cost
Opportunities
- Emerging Biosimilars Market
- Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
- Emerging Markets
- Emerging Technologies
Challenges
- Increasing Penetration of Counterfeit Drugs
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|361
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$145.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$216.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Global Market, by Type (Captive and Merchant)
6.3 Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
6.4 Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
7 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Potency
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Global Market, by Potency (Captive and Merchant)
7.3 Traditional API
7.4 HPAPI
8 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Type of Synthesis
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Global Market, by Type of Synthesis (Captive and Merchant)
8.3 Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
8.4 Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
9 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Type of Drug
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Global Market, by Type of Drug (Captive and Merchant)
9.3 Prescription Drugs
9.4 Over-The-Counter Drugs
10 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Therapeutic Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Global Market, by Therapeutic Application (Captive and Merchant)
10.3 Communicable Diseases
10.4 Oncology
10.5 Pain Management
10.6 Cardiovascular Diseases
10.7 Diabetes
10.8 Respiratory Diseases
10.9 Other Therapeutic Applications
11 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
