Global Product Engineering Services Market to Reach $1.7 Trillion by 2027

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Product & Component Design, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$734.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Process Engineering segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $274.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Product Engineering Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$274.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$370.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$230.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Maintenance, Repair & Operations Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR
In the global Maintenance, Repair & Operations segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$136.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$208.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Accenture
Alten Group
Altran
AVL List GmbH
Bitcomm Technologies
Capgemini
Cognizant
Cygnet Infotech
eInfochips
EPAM Systems, Inc.
Genpact
Happiest Minds
Harman International
HCL Technologies Limited
IBM Corporation
Infosys Limited
ITC Infotech India Ltd.
Lightbend, Inc.
Luxoft
Nexient
Pactera Edge
Tata Consultancy Services Limited
Tech Mahindra Limited
Trigent Software, Inc.
Volansys Technologies
Wipro Limited
Global Product Engineering Services Market to Reach $1.7 Trillion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Product Engineering Services estimated at US$1 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.
