AI in Financial Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2022: AI-enabled Financial Fraud Detection Spend to Exceed $10 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Financial Fraud Detection: Key Trends, Competitor Leaderboard & Market Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's new AI in Financial Fraud Detection research report provides a highly detailed analysis of this rapidly growing market. The report assesses key trends driving the need for AI implementation within financial fraud detection and prevention, the key segments where AI is being used, and challenges for future use of AI. It also analyses 17 leading AI in financial fraud detection and prevention vendors via the the Competitor Leaderboard.
The research also provides industry benchmark forecasts for the market; covering spend on AI-enabled financial fraud detection and prevention platforms, as well as the number of digital commerce transactions screened by AI versus rules-based systems, and the time and cost savings from the use of AI in financial fraud transaction monitoring. This data is split by our 8 key regions and 60 countries.
Key Topics Covered:
AI in Financial Fraud Detection - Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations
1.1 Key Takeaways
1.2 Strategic Recommendations
2. AI in Financial Fraud Detection - Market Landscape
2.1 Introduction & Definition
2.2 Why AI?
2.2.1 Scale
2.2.2 Speed
2.2.3 Pattern Recognition
2.2.4 AI versus Rules Based
2.4: Typical Rules-based Fraud Screening Process
2.2.5 The Importance of Data
2.3 Online Payment Fraud & the Fraud Prevention Market
2.3.1 Types of Fraud
2.3.2 Key Fraud Trends
2.3.3 Different Types of Fraud Detection & Prevention Systems
3. AI in Financial Fraud Detection - Competitor Leaderboard
3.1 Why Read This Section
3.2 AI in Fraud Detection & Prevention - Vendor Profiles
4. AI in Financial Fraud Detection - Market Forecasts
Companies Mentioned
- ACI Worldwide
- Cybersource
- Experian
- Featurespace
- Feedzai
- FICO
- GBG
- Kount
- an Equifax Company
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions
- Microsoft
- NICE Actimize
- NuData Security
- Pelican
- Riskified
- SymphonyAI Sensa
- Temenos
- Vesta
- Accertify
- Accuity
- Acuris
- Adidas
- Air Europa
- Aldo
- Alipay
- Amadeus
- AT&T
- Auchan
- Azul Systems
- Banca Sella
- Barclaycard
- Betfair
- BioCatch
- BlueSnap
- BNP Paribas
- BNY Mellon
- Braintree
- Bukalapak
- Bvaccel
- Canada Goose
- Capgemini
- CARDNET
- Cayan
- CellPoint Digital
- Chargebacks911
- Checkout.com
- Citrus Pay
- Cloudera
- Coneta
- Coop
- Credorax
- CSI
- Data Robot
- Datastax
- Deloitte
- Diebold Nixdorf
- Discover
- eBay
- EgyptAir
- Elevon
- Emailage
- Entersekt
- Equifax
- Ethoca
- Etisalat
- Eversheds
- Evo Payments
- Eway
- Experian
- FedNow
- Finxact
- First Data
- Fiserv
- FreedomPay
- Gemalto/Thales
- General Insurance
- GPG (Global Payroll Gateway)
- Hay
- HP
- HSBC
- IBM
- ID R&D
- IDology
- ING
- Innovalor
- Invation
- iovation
- Jack Henry & Associates
- JPMorgan Chase
- Karlsgate
- Last Minute
- Lego
- Linktera
- Magneto
- Mastercard
- Mattel
- Moku
- NASDAQ
- NetSuite
- NorthRow
- OpenWrks
- Oracle
- Oracle Commerce
- PassFort
- PayPal
- Pilot Flying J
- Plaid
- PLDT
- Prada
- Protiviti
- Red Hat
- RELX
- Revelock
- Ring
- RSA
- Sage
- Salesforce
- Santander Bank
- SAP
- Sayari Labs
- Sekura
- SEON
- Shopify
- Singapore Airlines
- Sionic
- Socure
- Solarisbank
- Sparkling Logic
- SPhonic
- State Bank of India
- Stripe
- Stuzo
- Swedbank
- TCH
- TCS (Tata Consultancy Services)
- Telcel
- ThreatMetrix
- T-Mobile
- TransUnion
- UBS
- UnionPay
- United Colours of Benneton
- Venmo
- VeriFone
- Visa
- Visualsoft
- Wells Fargo
- Wendy's
- Westpac
- Whitepages Pro
- Wish
- Zelle
- Zilch
- Zooz
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzj8f6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.