Global Product Design and Development Services Market to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2027

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Research, Strategy, & Concept Generation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.4% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Concept & Requirements Development segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR



The Product Design and Development Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.







Detailed Design & Process Development Segment to Record 11.4% CAGR



In the global Detailed Design & Process Development segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Celestica Inc.

DeviceLab Inc.

Donatelle

Flex Ltd.

Jabil Inc.

Nordson MEDICAL

Planet Innovation

Plexus Corp.

Starfish Medical

Ximedica





