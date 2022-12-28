Global Produced Water Treatment Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Produced Water Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032674/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Secondary Separation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Primary Separation segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Produced Water Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.







Tertiary Separation Segment to Record 5% CAGR



In the global Tertiary Separation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Baker Hughes Incorporation

Enviro-Tech Systems

Fmc Technologies Inc.

General Electric

Halliburton Company

Mineral Technologies Inc.

Ovivo Water Ltd.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Siemens AG

Suez Environnement Group

Veolia Environnement

Weatherford International Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032674/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Produced Water Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water Treatment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Secondary Separation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Secondary Separation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Secondary Separation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Primary Separation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Primary Separation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Primary Separation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tertiary Separation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Tertiary Separation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Tertiary Separation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Crude Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Crude Oil by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Crude Oil by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Natural Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural Gas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Onshore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Onshore by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Onshore by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offshore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Offshore by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Produced Water Treatment Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Produced Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,

Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by

Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary

Separation and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water Treatment

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and

Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by

Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water Treatment

by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by

Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water Treatment

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,

Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation,

Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary

Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and

Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Produced Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,

Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by

Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary

Separation and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary

Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and

Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by

Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by

Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Produced Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,

Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by

Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary

Separation and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary

Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and

Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by

Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by

Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Produced Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,

Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation,

Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary

Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and

Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Produced Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,

Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation,

Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary

Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and

Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Produced Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,

Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation,

Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary

Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and

Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,

Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by

Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary

Separation and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary

Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and

Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by

Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Produced Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,

Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by

Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary

Separation and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water Treatment

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and

Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by

Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water Treatment

by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by

Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water Treatment

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,

Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation,

Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary

Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and

Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,

Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation,

Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary

Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and

Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment

by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water

Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032674/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________