Executive Global Officially Announces Winners of Prestigious 2022 Awards

LONDON, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Global magazine has officially announced the winners of the prestigious 2022 awards, once again recognising the companies and trailblazing executives fundamentally shaping their industries for the better.

The Executive Global Awards celebrate the most exemplary standards of professional achievement, innovation, and excellence internationally, championing the world’s premier organisations and were conceived to showcase the finest institutions and truly enterprising individuals responsible for raising the bar of excellence.



This year’s award winners ranged from a number of sectors including banking, brokerage and technology, to legal, mergers and acquisitions. Some of the selection criteria included innovation and industry impact, customer service, sustainability, quality of research and development, as well as a commitment to improving the general health of the wider community. We would like to congratulate the 2022 winners and look forward to their continued success.



To view the complete list of 2022 award winners, please visit:

https://www.executive-global.com/award-winners-2022



