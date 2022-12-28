Global Proanthocyanidins Market to Reach $333.6 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Proanthocyanidins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032666/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cranberry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$146.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Grape Seed segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Proanthocyanidins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$72.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46 Million by the year 2027.
Pine Bark Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR
In the global Pine Bark segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$48 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
Artemis International Inc.
Beijing Gingko Group
Botaniex Inc.
Eevia Health Oy
Fruit d’Or
Givaudan S.A.
Indena S.p.A.
Indofine Chemicals Company, Inc.
Natac Group
Naturex
Nexira
NOW Foods
Polyphenolics
Scott Laboratories Inc.
Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032666/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Proanthocyanidins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranberry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Cranberry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Grape
Seed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Grape Seed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pine
Bark by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Pine Bark by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Sources by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Sources by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Type
A by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Type A by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Type
B by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Type B by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals &
Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Care & Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Personal Care &
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food & Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Functional Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: World Proanthocyanidins Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type B for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry, Grape
Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type B for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 78: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 79: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 84: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 85: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine
Bark and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Type A and Type B for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals &
Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal
Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine
Bark and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Type A and Type B for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals &
Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal
Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years
2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and
Type B for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 108: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027
INDIA
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: India 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: India 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 114: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 115: India 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine
Bark and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and
Type B for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 120: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals &
Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 121: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape
Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Type A and Type B for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals &
Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal
Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years
2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 129: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 130: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine
Bark and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 132: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032666/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Proanthocyanidins Market to Reach $333.6 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Proanthocyanidins estimated at US$226. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$333. 6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Proanthocyanidins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032666/?utm_source=GNW