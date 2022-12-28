Global Proanthocyanidins Market to Reach $333.6 Million by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Proanthocyanidins estimated at US$226. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$333. 6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Proanthocyanidins Industry"
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cranberry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$146.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Grape Seed segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Proanthocyanidins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$72.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46 Million by the year 2027.



Pine Bark Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR

In the global Pine Bark segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$48 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
Artemis International Inc.
Beijing Gingko Group
Botaniex Inc.
Eevia Health Oy
Fruit d’Or
Givaudan S.A.
Indena S.p.A.
Indofine Chemicals Company, Inc.
Natac Group
Naturex
Nexira
NOW Foods
Polyphenolics
Scott Laboratories Inc.
Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Proanthocyanidins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranberry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Cranberry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Grape
Seed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Grape Seed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pine
Bark by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Pine Bark by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Sources by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Sources by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Type
A by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Type A by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Type
B by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Type B by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals &
Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Care & Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Personal Care &
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Food & Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Functional Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 21: World Proanthocyanidins Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type B for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry, Grape
Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type B for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 78: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 79: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 84: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 85: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine
Bark and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Type A and Type B for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals &
Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal
Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years
2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine
Bark and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Type A and Type B for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals &
Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal
Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years
2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and
Type B for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 108: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 109: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027

INDIA
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark
and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: India 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: India 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and Type
B for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 114: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Dietary
Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 115: India 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine
Bark and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cranberry,
Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and
Type B for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 120: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals &
Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 121: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Proanthocyanidins
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care &
Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years 2021 &
2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape
Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Proanthocyanidins by Type - Type A and Type B -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Type A and Type B for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Proanthocyanidins by Application - Pharmaceuticals &
Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Functional
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal
Care & Cosmetics and Functional Food & Beverages for the Years
2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Proanthocyanidins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 129: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 130: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Proanthocyanidins by Source - Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine
Bark and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for
Proanthocyanidins by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark and Other Sources
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 132: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

