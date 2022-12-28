5G Chipset Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Infineon Technologies, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Intel & More

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Chipset Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for 5G chipsets is still in developing/testing stage and expected to witness strong growth on complete commercialization, evolving beyond early adopter stage quickly to reach mass market in the coming years. The global 5G chipsets market is poised to register double digit CAGR (39.5%) between 2022 and 2030, becoming a multi-billion market in the coming years.



North America the largest 5G Chipset market; Asia Pacific to Register Superior Growth



North America represents the largest 5G chipset market worldwide, closely followed by Asia Pacific and Europe respectively. The U.S. remains the engine of growth, accounting for over 90% of the total North America market value. The strong market position of the region estimated is primarily on the back of several factors including presence of large base of established manufacturers, sophisticated IT infrastructure and relatively greater penetration of technologies like IoT, Big Data, and artificial intelligence across different industry verticals. The multitude of research and resulting investments dedicated towards developing next-generation network technologies bodes well for the market growth in the region.

In addition, increased initiatives taken by the U.S. government in a bid to ensure better rural connectivity will drive market demand during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is foreseen to become the most profitable business destination for 5G chipset manufacturers during the forecast period 2022 - 2030. Government initiatives supporting investments in smart city projects and 5G technology is expected help 5G chipset market gather steam in the region. Countries including China, South Korea, and Japan are spending huge amounts in developing 5G infrastructure. For instance, China has already laid down a five-year plan covering a US$ 400 Bn budget for 5G related investments.



ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit)-based Chipsets to Dominate throughout the Forecast Period



Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)-based 5G chipsets are estimated to be the largest revenue generating variants in the global 5G chipsets market. One of the major factors expected to propel adoption of ASIC-based 5G chipsets include proliferation of consumer electronics industry, especially in developing countries, increased industrial automation, and steady growth in the telecommunication industry worldwide. Over the past few years, mobile devices including smartphones, laptops, and tablets have witnessed colossal penetration worldwide.



Key Players:



Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the research study include Infineon Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies, MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation, Qorvo Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Xilinx Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. , Analog Devices Inc., Anokiwave Inc., Nokia Corporation, IBM Corporation, and among others.



Market Segmentation

IC Type

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

Cellular IC

Millimeter Wave IC

Operating Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

End-use Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Manufacturing

Automotive and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Others (Public Safety, IT & Telecom, etc.)

