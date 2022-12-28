Romania Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022: Revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Romania: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, and pricing for Romania. The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2027 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Romania.



The Romanian Data Centre market has more than twenty third-party Data Centre Providers - but with a small average size of facility (an average of 395 m2 of Data Centre raised floor space per facility). The Romanian market is dominated by local Data Centre providers - with the largest Data Centre Provider being the incumbent telecoms provider Telekom Romania.

Romania to-date has not become a key destination for the public CSPs (Cloud Service Providers) with access to cloud typically being provided from Frankfurt (Germany) and other countries. Romania is still a developing market with relatively small Data Centre facilities, and remains fragmented; it requires more investment in larger Hyperscale Data Centre facilities.



Key Topics Covered:

Methodology - Romania Data Centre Landscape

Data Centre Summary - Romania Data Centre Landscape

A simplified map showing the key cities & towns in Romania

The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Romania

The key Data Centre Provider Profiles in Romania

A pie chart showing the key Data Centre Provider market share

Romania Data Centre space forecast in m2 per annum

Romania Data Centre power forecast in m2 per annum

Data Centre power in Euro per kWH

The key Data Centre Clusters in Romania

Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in Euro per month

A chart & table forecasting Romanian Data Centre Pricing in rack space, m2 & kW rentals in Euro per month

A table showing the spread of rack space Data Centre Pricing in Europe

Romanian Data Centre revenue forecast in millions of Euro per annum

The key trends for the Romanian Data Centre market

Romanian Data Centre Outlook

