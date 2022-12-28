Global Premium Sun Care Products Market to Reach $35.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Premium Sun Care Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032652/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Premium Sun Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson and Johnson

L`ORÉAL SA

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido Company, Limited





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032652/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Premium Sun Care Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Premium Sun Care

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Premium Sun Care Products Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Premium Sun Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Premium

Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: USA Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products by

Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products

by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Premium Sun Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products

by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



2019 and % CAG

Premium Sun Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: China Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products

by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Premium Sun Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 15: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Premium Sun Care

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Premium Sun Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: France Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products

by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Premium Sun Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products

by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products

by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Premium Sun Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Premium

Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: UK Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products by

Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Table 24: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Spain Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products

by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 26: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Russia Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products

by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Premium Sun Care

Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Premium Sun Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Premium Sun Care Products by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Premium Sun Care

Products by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Premium Sun Care

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Premium Sun Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 33: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Australia Historic Review for Premium Sun Care

Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



INDIA

Premium Sun Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 35: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: India Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products

by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



SOUTH KOREA

Table 37: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: South Korea Historic Review for Premium Sun Care

Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun

Care Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Premium Sun

Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



LATIN AMERICA

Premium Sun Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Premium Sun Care Products by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Latin America Historic Review for Premium Sun Care

Products by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Premium Sun

Care Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 44: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Argentina Historic Review for Premium Sun Care

Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



BRAZIL

Table 46: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Brazil Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products

by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



MEXICO

Table 48: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Mexico Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products

by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 50: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun

Care Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Premium Sun

Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



MIDDLE EAST

Premium Sun Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Premium Sun Care Products by Geographic Region - Iran,

Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Middle East Historic Review for Premium Sun Care

Products by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Premium Sun Care

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 55: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Iran Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products by

Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



ISRAEL

Table 57: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Israel Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products

by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 59: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Premium Sun Care

Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 61: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: UAE Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products by

Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun

Care Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Premium Sun

Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



AFRICA

Premium Sun Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Premium Sun Care Products by Segment - Premium Sun Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Africa Historic Review for Premium Sun Care Products

by Segment - Premium Sun Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032652/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________