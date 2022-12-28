BairesDev Announced as a Gold Winner of the Brandon Hall Group 2022 Excellence in Technology Awards

Mountain View, CA, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev®, a leading nearshore software solutions company, has received a gold medal at Brandon Hall Group’s 2022 Excellence in Technology Awards in the category for Best Advance in Unique Talent Management Technology.

The award recognizes the quality of BairesDev’s expert teams, which are created through a proprietary AI algorithm. The algorithm analyzes clients’ requirements and the characteristics of available talent, from expertise level to languages and technologies. As a result, BairesDev assembles and engineers expert teams that efficiently match the needs of each client in an average of two weeks. The allocation algorithm allows the company to increase its client base while constantly improving its customer satisfaction because firms can free up management resources and focus on key growth drivers.

"Being recognized by Brandon Hall Group for our talent management is a testimony to the efficacy of our allocation algorithms that guide team formation at BairesDev," said Nacho De Marco, CEO of BairesDev. "We have no doubt that the world is the new tech hub, and as a fully-remote global company, we have access to a diverse talent pool of over 1 million yearly applicants, one of the keys to finding the top 1% that we strategically connect with our client's needs."

Co-founded in 2009 by engineers Paul Azorin and De Marco, BairesDev is one of the world’s fastest-growing software solutions companies. Fully remote, the BairesDev team is made up of 4,000+ highly vetted professionals based in 40+ countries. In under two weeks, BairesDev builds a team of the best-qualified engineers who rapidly and efficiently deliver technology solutions and value to clients.

BairesDev received a number of industry awards in 2022, including being named to Inc.’s “Best in Business” list and making Inc. 5000’s Regional and National lists of the fastest-growing private companies. BairesDev also won recognition for Best Agile Project at the North American Software Testing Awards.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading Nearshore Technology Solutions company that architects and engineers scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet all kinds of business challenges.

Using its tech expertise and cross-industry experience, BairesDev evolves digital transformation into digital acceleration. The ultimate goal is to create lasting value throughout the entire digital transformation journey.

With 4,000+ professionals across 40+ countries, BairesDev provides time zone-aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands. Working for clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, and ViacomCBS, the company has been reimagining the tech landscape for over a decade.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is a research and analyst firm, with more than 10,000 clients globally and nearly 30 years of delivering research-based solutions that empower excellence in organizations around the world through research and tools, with the aim to inspire a better workplace experience.

A leader in recognizing Human Capital Management Excellence, Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence in Technology Awards highlight organizations whose display of technology has in 2022 measurably benefited the workforce in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Enablement, and Future of Work.