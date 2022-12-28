The PTAB Denies Institution of All Four IPR Petitions filed by Amazon and T-Mobile; To Date VoIP-Pal.com Has Successfully Defeated 20 IPR Challenges Against 8 of its Patents by Amazon, T-Mobile, Google, Apple, AT&T and Unified Patents

WACO, Texas, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is very pleased to announce that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has denied institution of all four petitions for Inter Partes Review (IPR) filed by Amazon and T-Mobile against the Company's two Mobile Gateway Patents. On December 22, 2022, IPR2022-01178, and IPR2022-01179, filed against Patent No. 8,630,234; and IPR2022-01180, and IPR2022-01181, filed against Patent No. 10,880,721 were denied institution by the PTAB.



To date, VoIP-Pal has successfully defeated 20 IPR challenges filed against 8 different patents by five companies, Unified Patents, Apple, AT&T, Google, and now Amazon and T-Mobile. These most recent decisions from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board will be posted on the Company’s website www.voip-pal.com .

CEO Emil Malak, said, “It is very encouraging to see our patents once again prevail on their technical merits at the PTAB. We recognize there is still much more work ahead in the new year as we continue our efforts to achieve a fair resolution for our shareholders. I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our shareholders a happy and healthy new year. Patience is a virtue.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.